Guest view: Solar project support

The Basin Creek project provides an outstanding example for future renewable energy projects to follow, including its environmentally conscious design to its expansive public outreach. On the latter, in addition to stories in the local news, project developers mailed over 240 letters to area property owners and made dozens of home visits, calls and emails to answer residents’ questions and to offer appropriate measures for the changing viewshed. The project team hosted two informational open houses, attended by 70 neighbors. Despite this transparency and outreach, there is still misunderstanding. Many opponents of the project declined offers to learn more and instead, spread misinformation and opinions not based in facts.

The following information addresses some of these misunderstandings:

• The project will not “permanently destroy” the landscape. Montana law requires developers to post a financial bond so the site will be returned to its undeveloped state upon retirement of the solar field. All disturbed land will be reseeded with native grasses, wildflowers and small shrubs and controlled for weeds after construction.