Guest view: Solar project support

The Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board is considering a Special Use Permit and variance this Thursday to allow continued progress on the landmark Basin Creek Solar development. The proposed project is located south of town on approximately 1,600 acres of the Gozden-McDermott ranch property. Development of the project by Madison River Equity/FX Solutions includes ~700,000 solar panels that may produce up to 300MW of renewable energy. Currently the undeveloped area borders both residential and industrial-zoned properties and is largely zoned for suburban residential, thus requiring the special use variance.
Power produced from the $250 million project is planned for delivery to the transmission grid and allows for expansion of the existing Atlas Power datacenter and its transition into High-Performance Computing (HPC). Additional energy produced by the solar will be available for other climate-conscious customers and utilities connected to the grid. If the project receives zoning approval, it will also require an electrical grid system impact analysis and interconnect study before it can proceed.
The solar project creates up to 150 union-scale jobs during construction and up to ten permanent jobs after completion. The Atlas Power datacenter transition to HPC creates 100+ union-scale jobs during its construction, 30+ permanent, high-paying jobs in the technology sector and represents an additional $150 million investment. In addition to these direct investments and jobs, Butte’s area economy will benefit from millions of dollars of local economic activity during construction and after completion.
These projects offer Butte an exciting economic opportunity to establish itself as a leader in both green energy and HPC. These benefits expand beyond the direct investments, jobs and property tax revenues created. Our community stands to further benefit by opening prospects in other HPC/high-tech developments, Agri-solar and green energy-minded businesses, as well as a host of partnership opportunities for Montana Tech and other educational, non-profit and job training programs. Our area needs new, high-paying jobs and outside investment for sustainable economic growth. This project provides us those chances.
While much of the project area is currently zoned for residential development, many adjacent owners include industrial activities, including the Basin Creek Power Plant and businesses in the South Butte Targeted Economic Development District. In fact, Butte’s comprehensive growth plan adopted in 2020 didn’t identify the project area for targeted residential growth, but rather for maintaining a working landscape and fostering additional economic development. The proposed project fits these goals and therefore, should be appropriately considered for the requested special use.
Make no mistake, development of 1,600 acres of open land into utility-scale solar represents a major change in the viewshed and landscape for surrounding residents. The project team has taken exceptional measures to understand and practically address these changes. Montana-based and nationally renowned professionals in the engineering, design and construction of these facilities have worked on the Basin Creek Solar plan to ensure the project is developed thoughtfully and responsibly.
The Basin Creek project provides an outstanding example for future renewable energy projects to follow, including its environmentally conscious design to its expansive public outreach. On the latter, in addition to stories in the local news, project developers mailed over 240 letters to area property owners and made dozens of home visits, calls and emails to answer residents’ questions and to offer appropriate measures for the changing viewshed. The project team hosted two informational open houses, attended by 70 neighbors. Despite this transparency and outreach, there is still misunderstanding. Many opponents of the project declined offers to learn more and instead, spread misinformation and opinions not based in facts.
The following information addresses some of these misunderstandings:
• The project will not “permanently destroy” the landscape. Montana law requires developers to post a financial bond so the site will be returned to its undeveloped state upon retirement of the solar field. All disturbed land will be reseeded with native grasses, wildflowers and small shrubs and controlled for weeds after construction.
• The project will not damage or harm wildlife. While some displacement of wildlife usage will occur due to required fencing, the project design goes beyond recommended wildlife-friendly measures, including a roughly half-mile wide corridor to protect Little Basin Creek and allow for wildlife passage. The project team will continue to work with wildlife biologists to incorporate additional measures as appropriate.
• The project will not decrease adjacent property values. Research from five different real estate-based surveys from across the U.S. show there is no significant property value changes in adjacent lands near utility-scale solar fields.
• The project does not include lights, significant noise or harmful glare. No lights are included in the project. Transition to HPC at the datacenter will reduce the current noise from the cryptocurrency operations. Solar panels for the project are non-glare and developers are conducting a glare analysis for the FAA to make sure it is safe.
Matt Vincent is the former Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow and currently operates a professional consultancy based in Butte, which assists ongoing and future economic development projects in Southwest Montana and beyond.