Guest view: Skyline responds to hunting measure

Representative Berglee,
Thank you for considering our input and taking time to respond. We appreciate both. The specific language in SB 143 and amendments made to HB 637 may differ but the resulting concepts are similar. The original intent of SB 143 was to reserve 60% of nonresident big game combination licenses for applicants hunting with licensed outfitters. The permanent preference point amendment to HB 637 will secure a 2-to-1 advantage for nonresident outfitted applicants over nonresident non-outfitted applicants. Over time, a 2-to-1 advantage in drawing licenses will result in outfitted nonresident applicants receiving 67% of licenses. Thus, the end result of the preference point amendment is the same as the original intent of SB 143 — the majority of nonresident licenses going to outfitted hunters.
We argue that increased commercial hunting does negatively impact resident hunters. As commercial hunting leases become the access requirement, resident hunters that cannot financially compete with nonresident wealth become locked out of their wildlife resources. Thousands of Montana hunters have lost long-standing hunting access to private lands because they were priced out by commercial outfitting businesses. Some of these individuals have quit hunting. Most have been displaced to public lands or private lands that continue to allow non-commercial hunters to access their lands. This intensifies hunter pressure on lands that remain available to access. As commercial hunting interests have grown, Montana resident hunter access to our game has diminished. This is why Montana resident hunters have staunchly opposed wildlife management policy that commercializes and privatizes our public wildlife for decades. Including pursuing Ballot Initiative 161, which eliminated outfitter-sponsored hunting license allocation. This session, Montana resident hunters overwhelmingly opposed the concepts of SB 143 and nonresident hunting license amendments to HD 637 because these policies are not in the best interest of Montana resident hunters. We respect private property rights and don't expect hunter access to be forced onto private landowners. We also expect that our wildlife resources won’t become privatized commercial interests and that hunters remain an important component of population management.
Revenue allocation language within amendments to HB 637 are identical to those from Draft 2 of SB 143. We agree that allocating funding to programs that improve hunter access is beneficial to Montana resident hunters. However, SB 143 and HB 637 direct 50% of those funds to public land access programs that remain unproven. Programs that private landowners have shown little interest in. Programs that improve access minimally across long time periods. Until legitimate access has resulted from these programs, it remains speculation that they will benefit hunters. These programs also don't address the most prominent access issue, which is access to wildlife on private lands. Twenty-five percent is allocated to a fisheries enhancement program. This program benefits hunters or hunting access in no way that we can determine. We don't fully understand the Future Fisheries Program but cannot see where the use of program funds requires any public access to be allowed. Hunting access is certainly not required. This appears to be a giveaway of hunting license revenue to a program that doesn't benefit hunters. We recognize the 25% going towards Block Management will benefit Montana resident hunters and landowners. If improving Montana resident hunter access is truly desired, we recommend a greater proportion of funds be allocated to the Block Management Program. We also recommend a substantial proportion be allocated to the Habitat Montana Program and that the Legislature support full implementation of that program. These programs truly benefit Montana resident hunter access in the short and long term.
The portion of the amendment that increases outfitted nonresident licenses is an implementation of guaranteeing hunting licenses to outfitter services. Conceptually, this what Montana resident hunters overwhelmingly opposed within SB 143 and what the majority of Montana voters elected to remove through Initiative 161. This portion of the amendment also substantially increases nonresident hunting license allocation. Understanding this was proposed as a one-year offering, we see this as just step one in what will become an annual fight to re-authorize or make permanent. Nonresident license allocation is another contentious issue across Montana. It has been for over 50 years. This contention facilitated legislatively-mandated caps on nonresident hunting license allocation in the 1970s. That agreed-upon cap was 17,000. Through various additions such as nonresidents also being eligible for elk and deer B-licenses, nonresident hunting license allocation has continually increased since. It's our understanding that Montana currently issues over 50,000 elk and deer licenses to nonresident hunters annually. Montana resident hunters are growing increasingly frustrated with intensifying competition from nonresident hunters.
As disappointed as we are in the outcome of this amendment, we're even more disappointed in the way two substantial and controversial pieces of wildlife management legislation were introduced as amendments to an already contentious, long, and confusing bill without any public notice. Then passed through all levels of the Legislature within the day and without soliciting public input. It's as if members of the Conference Committee were not interested in hearing from the public on these matters. This is not how the public process should function. This process was a violation of public trust.