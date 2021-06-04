Guest view: Skyline responds to hunting measure

Revenue allocation language within amendments to HB 637 are identical to those from Draft 2 of SB 143. We agree that allocating funding to programs that improve hunter access is beneficial to Montana resident hunters. However, SB 143 and HB 637 direct 50% of those funds to public land access programs that remain unproven. Programs that private landowners have shown little interest in. Programs that improve access minimally across long time periods. Until legitimate access has resulted from these programs, it remains speculation that they will benefit hunters. These programs also don't address the most prominent access issue, which is access to wildlife on private lands. Twenty-five percent is allocated to a fisheries enhancement program. This program benefits hunters or hunting access in no way that we can determine. We don't fully understand the Future Fisheries Program but cannot see where the use of program funds requires any public access to be allowed. Hunting access is certainly not required. This appears to be a giveaway of hunting license revenue to a program that doesn't benefit hunters. We recognize the 25% going towards Block Management will benefit Montana resident hunters and landowners. If improving Montana resident hunter access is truly desired, we recommend a greater proportion of funds be allocated to the Block Management Program. We also recommend a substantial proportion be allocated to the Habitat Montana Program and that the Legislature support full implementation of that program. These programs truly benefit Montana resident hunter access in the short and long term.