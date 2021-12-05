Guest view: Skees should resign from the Legislature

Skees should resign for attacking the Constitution

I serve as a legislator representing Butte, but most of the time I’m serving my hometown in another way, as a firefighter. When I first became a firefighter, I took an oath to protect and serve my community. When I was later sworn in as a legislator, I took a similar oath to support and defend the U.S. and Montana Constitutions. In both of my roles, those oaths serve as a constant reminder that at the end of the day, my work should always make my neighbors and community better off. Oftentimes this means I have to set my personal feelings aside to do what I swore to do.

As a firefighter I don’t get to pick and choose who or what I protect. Everything is viewed as equal when I am on duty. This can be hard for others to understand. Often I get asked “why don’t you firefighters just let that abandoned property burn?'' We don’t let it burn because we swore an oath to protect and serve, with no exceptions or exclusions. I put my personal feelings aside when the call comes in and if the day ever comes to where I can no longer do that, I know that is the day I need to turn in my gear and find a different profession.

I think the same thing is true about the oath I took as a legislator. Our state’s Constitution was built through Montanans’ hard work and compromise, and it protects all of our most fundamental rights. One example: our Constitution gives Montanans an ironclad guarantee of the right to privacy, and I don’t know too many folks who want to see the government chip away at that.

But Kalispell Representative Derek Skees has clearly lost respect for Montana’s Constitution and his ability to set his personal feelings aside to honor the oath he swore. He said that “we need to throw out our socialist rag of a constitution”, in pretty clear violation of the oath he took to support and defend it. The right to privacy is the opposite of a socialist ideal; it’s the very thing that protects us from government overreach. I think it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where Skees turned down this troubling path, but it’s clear that he’s playing with fire. If left unchecked, that fire he’s setting will spread and burn down our most basic rights.

Skees has no business continuing to serve in a position of public trust. He should resign from the Legislature, and Montana Republicans should condemn his inflammatory comments. Anything short of that is dangerous for the future of our great state.

Derek Harvey, D-Butte, is a firefighter and represents House District 74 in the Montana Legislature.

