Guest view: Show that we are Butte Tough — get vaccinated

I have contemplated the meaning of “Butte Tough” many times in the last 15 years. Initially, I would think of the tough youth brawling on the playground or generations of miners who worked day after day underground. I’ve thought of the multi-ethnic souls that have settled this hard land of long cold winters. And admit it felt a bit trite thinking of how soft we have become compared to the life of the underground miners. Are we really Butte Tough?
This year, the year of the pandemic has given me pause. I now have many new references to add to my understanding of “Butte Tough.” We are a proud community of rich and poor. This community mobilized and pulled together in times of uncertainty and fear through COVID 2020. It has been magnificent to watch the school, business, faith and health community work together to keep our citizens safe. That is “Butte Tough.”
I can’t tell you how many times I heard, “What can I do to help?” We are a COMMUNITY of service-oriented people. We understand the best of us is only as strong as the weakest among us. We have seen many families suffer the loss of loved ones from COVID and those of us in the healthcare field the secondary trauma. All the while October and November 2020 brought a tidal wave of illness to our community that no prevention cured. Yet our community held strong through the cold winter. We continued to support each other. That is Butte Tough.
These last couple months we have seen our local public health officials, the Native American Indian Alliance, St James Healthcare, and our Community Health Center work to provide immunizations in a steady fashion. Many volunteers have joined the efforts and we are striving toward heard immunity in our Butte, America. We have always done things our way! We strive to survive. That is “Butte Tough.”
Our license plates carry the #1 and in everything we do from sports to voter turnout we strive to be the BEST. We continue to lead the way with total vaccinations per capita, but recently have fallen behind Missoula County to number two. I write today, to ask all of you to contact the Health Department or your local Medical Provider or Pharmacy about getting your COVID vaccine. This effort is the quickest way for all of us to protect our loved ones and to open our businesses and festivals. Most of all vaccination allows us to build trust and return to community. I ask you not to fall in the trap that the Pandemic is over and it no longer matters if I vaccinate. This virus is raging through some of the most populated countries on earth and when it circles back around to Butte we want to be ahead of it.
It is our Butte Community that makes us Butte Tough. It is the strength of our teachers and school district that kept our kids safe at school. It is our nurses, CNAs and administrators that kept our elders safe and cared for in the residential living settings. It is our faith community that continued to show leadership and hope. It is our front-line workers who continued to work through very scary times and allowed us all our essentials. All of you please consider what your Community means to you? Consider how you can provide a helping hand? Vaccinate. It is time to start healing and bring our community back from the social distancing caused by COVID-19.