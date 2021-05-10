Guest view: Show that we are Butte Tough — get vaccinated

These last couple months we have seen our local public health officials, the Native American Indian Alliance, St James Healthcare, and our Community Health Center work to provide immunizations in a steady fashion. Many volunteers have joined the efforts and we are striving toward heard immunity in our Butte, America. We have always done things our way! We strive to survive. That is “Butte Tough.”

Our license plates carry the #1 and in everything we do from sports to voter turnout we strive to be the BEST. We continue to lead the way with total vaccinations per capita, but recently have fallen behind Missoula County to number two. I write today, to ask all of you to contact the Health Department or your local Medical Provider or Pharmacy about getting your COVID vaccine. This effort is the quickest way for all of us to protect our loved ones and to open our businesses and festivals. Most of all vaccination allows us to build trust and return to community. I ask you not to fall in the trap that the Pandemic is over and it no longer matters if I vaccinate. This virus is raging through some of the most populated countries on earth and when it circles back around to Butte we want to be ahead of it.