Guest view: Setting the record straight to Sen. Daines

Senator Daines,

I received your letter of Jan. 11. Thank you for taking the time to respond to my comments regarding the attack on the Capitol, and your role in it.

I would like to set the record straight on a few points in your letter:

1. The presidential election was not close. Joe Biden won 81,283,098 of the popular vote, to Donald Trump’s 74,222,958. That’s 51.3 percent for Biden, 46.8 percent for Trump. That is not considered a close election. The electoral college tally was even more decisive, with Biden winning 306 to 232.

2. I agree it is understandable that many people have concerns about the integrity of this specific election. However, that is only because people like you worked hard to sow that doubt. Despite all evidence to the contrary, you abetted President Trump in spreading the lie that the election was not fair.

3. You did reverse course after the attack and vote to certify the electoral college results. If this were paired with an admission that you had made a mistake, I would feel respect for this decision. Instead you have engaged in deflection and outright whitewashing, which makes it look more like jumping off a sinking ship.