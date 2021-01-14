Guest view: Setting the record straight to Sen. Daines

Senator Daines,
I received your letter of Jan. 11. Thank you for taking the time to respond to my comments regarding the attack on the Capitol, and your role in it.
I would like to set the record straight on a few points in your letter:
1. The presidential election was not close. Joe Biden won 81,283,098 of the popular vote, to Donald Trump’s 74,222,958. That’s 51.3 percent for Biden, 46.8 percent for Trump. That is not considered a close election. The electoral college tally was even more decisive, with Biden winning 306 to 232.
2. I agree it is understandable that many people have concerns about the integrity of this specific election. However, that is only because people like you worked hard to sow that doubt. Despite all evidence to the contrary, you abetted President Trump in spreading the lie that the election was not fair.
3. You did reverse course after the attack and vote to certify the electoral college results. If this were paired with an admission that you had made a mistake, I would feel respect for this decision. Instead you have engaged in deflection and outright whitewashing, which makes it look more like jumping off a sinking ship.
4. I cannot believe you included this sentence: “We will have a peaceful and orderly transition of power...” Excuse me, but we are NOT having a peaceful transition of power. In addition to the shocking, deadly violence on Jan. 6, the FBI is warning of possible violence at all 50 state Capitols and in Washington DC in the coming week. It is the most frightening presidential transition in living memory.
When you tell people that their country is being stolen from them, as President Trump has been saying for months, it is not surprising that many are willing to fight for their country. The fact that you and other congresspersons were willing to challenge the electoral college results lent powerful credence to the president’s unsubstantiated claims.
These actions were dangerous, and you should have known that. Officials in your own party pointed out the dangers. I don’t for a second imagine that you foresaw the events that unfolded on Jan. 6, and I can believe that you were genuinely appalled at the violence and the danger to the lives of your colleagues. But you did help create the mob.
You made a mistake. Own it. Apologize.
Nancy Woodruff is a retired journalist and technical writer. Having lived most of her adult life in the Flathead Valley, she now lives in Butte.