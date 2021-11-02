Guest view: Sen. Daines, stop holding the Blackfoot hostage

Completely unlike your 2017 bill and your anti-WSA bill to come, the BCSA is the culmination of a 15-year collaborative effort by Montanans representing a wide spectrum of interests — conservation, timber, ranching, outfitting, local business, recreation and more — the sort of collaborative effort missing from your WSA proposal. We spent years vetting the BCSA, making sure it works for the vast majority of Montanans, not just for 8%.

Adding to the support of the BCSA are the 170 groups, organizations and businesses across the state that have so far endorsed the bill, including Pyramid Mountain Lumber, Montana Outfitter and Guides Association, and several hunting and angling groups.

Since you’re troubled by the wilderness components of the BCSA, then perhaps you could explain why, in 2019, you joined with your colleagues from Utah in support of 660,000 acres of new wilderness in their state, but won’t join with 75% of Montanans in support of protecting 80,000 acres of new wilderness in your state?

It’s not as though Montana has an abundance of wilderness protection, as you keep trying to claim. After all, only 3% of our state’s land mass is designated wilderness (Florida’s is 4%, by comparison).