Guest view: Sen. Daines should remember that words matter

During the course of my career I have had the honor of working for one congressman, three senators and one governor. In each of these offices, and in the various positions I held for these public servants, it was abundantly clear that any speech, press release, letter, email, tweet, or public statement that went out over their name needed to be thought through carefully and be able to be defended. In most offices, either the officeholder or his most senior staff member reviewed and approved words that went out in their name, because we knew that words matter.

In advance of going to war in Iraq and Afghanistan, Senator Kennedy made speeches staking out his position against going to war at that moment, in those countries. He read, edited, and rewrote his speech a number of times. When I served as chief of staff to Senator Tester, either he or I reviewed emails sent in his name before they went out, understanding he would stand behind them. Governor Bullock, a trained attorney who cherishes careful use of the English language, labored over every word, the order of sentences, and each statement that was released in his name to ensure the wording was correct. Sometimes it held up our timelines, but content — words — mattered more to him than expedience.