Guest view: Sen. Daines should remember that words matter

During the course of my career I have had the honor of working for one congressman, three senators and one governor. In each of these offices, and in the various positions I held for these public servants, it was abundantly clear that any speech, press release, letter, email, tweet, or public statement that went out over their name needed to be thought through carefully and be able to be defended. In most offices, either the officeholder or his most senior staff member reviewed and approved words that went out in their name, because we knew that words matter.
In advance of going to war in Iraq and Afghanistan, Senator Kennedy made speeches staking out his position against going to war at that moment, in those countries. He read, edited, and rewrote his speech a number of times. When I served as chief of staff to Senator Tester, either he or I reviewed emails sent in his name before they went out, understanding he would stand behind them. Governor Bullock, a trained attorney who cherishes careful use of the English language, labored over every word, the order of sentences, and each statement that was released in his name to ensure the wording was correct. Sometimes it held up our timelines, but content — words — mattered more to him than expedience.
These elected officials understand the responsibility of their voices in public discourse, and care about the ways in which they impact the thinking and behavior of their constituents.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines does not believe that his words matter. This week he denied any responsibility for his actions, since the November election. Actions that continually affirmed the lie that the 2020 elections were fraudulent. When asked about a tweet that went out in his name that raised money for his staff to monitor recounts in Arizona, Senator Daines blamed his staff and took no responsibility. One of two things is true: either Senator Daines knowingly helped build an insurrectionist mob with his words or he was used by President Trump and the extreme factions of his party to help build it. He needs to apologize.
Instead, he is trying to deflect. This week Senator Daines also called efforts by social media firms to remove President Trump from their platforms – platforms on which President Trump repeatedly lied and encouraged violence – a violation of free speech. Senator Daines not only again evidenced his lack of understanding of words mattering, but also his lack of understanding of the Constitution, freedom of speech and the private sector.
The terrorists who raided the U.S. Capitol knew words and symbols mattered and chose their words carefully. You can hear them shouting “Hang Mike Pence,” threatening Speaker Pelosi, yelling “Pussy” and “Faggots” at Capitol Police Officers. These same terrorists wore anti-Semitic clothing and carried Confederate flags.
I am deeply concerned that what we saw on Wednesday is only the beginning. Unless each of us monitors our word choice, our behavior, and our reverence for the truth, this violent, insurrectionist behavior will continue. Further unless those responsible for it – willingly or inadvertently – are held responsible and apologize, this behavior will continue.
Words matter, Senator Daines. Words and actions like we saw last week, and your casual dismissal of your own words and actions, and your role in fomenting lies and violence that resulted in a terrorist attempt to overthrow our government—all these things matter to our democracy. What is required most now, to help fix our country, is leadership. Leaders lead by admitting their mistakes, apologizing and changing their behavior.
Tom Lopach served as chief of staff to former Montana Governor Steve Bullock and US Senator Jon Tester and started his career working for former Congressman Pat Williams. He was born and raised in Helena, and currently runs a Washington, D.C.-based voter registration organization.