Guest view: Sen. Daines deserves no credit for Yellowstone bill

First, he said this public lands bill needed to protect private property rights. Then he went on record saying he didn’t support the bill at all: “Jon’s bill will go nowhere,” he told the Billings Gazette in August. After that, he surprised everyone – including his own staff – by saying that he’d introduce his own bill (which we never heard of again). A few weeks after that, he told business owners that he wanted certain wilderness study areas stripped of protection as the price for his support. As business owners watched a mining company’s plans progress, their requests that Sen. Daines co-sponsor Tester’s bill became more urgent – in person, on phone calls, with letters to the editor, and in op-eds with headlines like “Daines holds up Yellowstone act in the Gazette. But Sen. Daines offered nothing.