Guest view: Sandfire's copper mine plan

To ensure historic Sheep Creek flows during operation, mitigation surface water is leased from irrigators for in-stream flow, thus protecting Sheep Creek and the Smith River some 19 stream miles away.

Tailings, the finely ground rock left after copper is removed, are filtered and dewatered before cement is added with approximately half of the cemented tails placed back underground and the remainder deposited in a double-lined cemented tailings facility (CTF).

Our robust CTF model is arguably the best-known approach for managing tailings worldwide resulting in a state-of-the-art “zero-failure” facility. Industry leaders, including the United Nations Dam Commission, recognize the benefits of zero-failure designs and request an industry-wide movement to this approach.

Once we have finished mining, we will reclaim all of the mine site, returning it to its current ranchland use. As a reclamation safeguard, we will be fully bonded as required by Montana law.

Economic opportunity