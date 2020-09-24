Guest view: Safety precautions for youth athletics are vital

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the summer comes to a close and the weather begins to cool off, our weekends usually are filled with trips to the stadium or the gymnasium. Fall sports in Montana are some of the most anticipated events of the year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are risks that need to be considered. Specifically for our athletes, coaches, officials, family members, and spectators.

By now we all know that the more time spent in close proximity to a person infected with COVID-19 the more likely we are to become infected with the virus. We also know that we can reduce the risk of spreading the virus by practicing hand hygiene, wearing cloth face coverings, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched equipment, and prioritizing physical distancing.

These recommendations need to be applied to our fields of play and arenas. Cloth face coverings should be worn by coaches, officials, spectators, and any volunteers. Those athletes who are not on the field of play should wear a cloth face covering and practice physical distancing.