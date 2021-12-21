Guest view: Rosendale's guest opinion on Afghan refugees contains inaccuracies

Congressman Matt Rosendale’s recent guest opinion — "Afghan Resettlement Endangers our Communities" — contains a number of factual inaccuracies and relies on generalizations to achieve what seems to be a goal of stoking fear and fortifying an “us vs. other” mindset. Fortunately, there are numerous opportunities and avenues for Americans to learn more before characterizing an entire people as a security threat and dismissing a coordinated Department of Homeland Security effort.

We are four mental health professionals who recently spent time on the ground aiding in the effort to support the U.S. mission of “Operation Allies Welcome.” We worked directly with Afghans who have suffered incredible loss and trauma but willingly endure significant uncertainty in hopes of continuing their contribution to America as future citizens. Many were fluent in English and had served as translators, many were trained medical professionals who worked with Special Forces, many were young children who gleefully practiced fist bumps and English greetings. Not unlike our own community, the village we served housed a population diverse in its language, customs, and traditions. For all of their differences, they share the loss of a homeland from which they have escaped brutality and starvation. One Air Force official aptly referred to the effort as “this generation’s Ellis Island.”

Rather than refute Congressman Rosendale’s opinion point-by-point, we urge readers to research. Seek credible clarification of the actual data regarding special immigrant visas and humanitarian parolee status. Learn more about the substantial vetting efforts as well as factors that slowed the interview process during the last administration and the current one.

Read the U.S. military accounts of the contributions of Afghan allies, and question statements of “vast majority.” There is no shortage of information available to outline the mission, to define immigration processes, and to describe resettlement efforts. Televised news stories provide actual footage and interviews from the village where we served. Even the link in the online version of Congressman Rosendale’s opinion will direct readers to an explanation that “the ‘majority’ of the Afghans who will be resettled in the U.S. worked ‘directly’ with the U.S. on the mission in Afghanistan ….” The link will also shed a much different light on Congressman Rosendale’s claim that “the vast majority of Afghans brought in … just happened to board an American plane during the rushed evacuation.” The information is available.

We acknowledge the power of fear and the temptation to approach what is unknown with skepticism and trepidation. But we offer a counter perspective that the Afghan refugees we were honored to work with also know about fear and the unknown. They knew it as they risked everything to aid Americans, and they feel it deeply as they have lost spouses, children, homes, and careers. They have come to the U.S. “unknowing” but hopeful and determined. We have an opportunity to greet them, to learn from them, and to support our country’s mission to welcome our allies.

Julie Kelso, MD

Nancy Thorson, LCSW

Jane Moses, LCPC

Gina Colton, LCSW

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0