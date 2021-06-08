Guest view: Rosendale's column is appalling

Critical race theory does not mean “destroying the commonalities that allow us to put American first in our hearts”: a dangerous rehash of the former President’s tragically myopic agenda, let alone the 1980s culture wars. Let us no longer confuse patriotism with prevalent varieties of jingoism. Critical race theory does mean accepting the reality of systemic racism which, tragically, is nothing new in American history. Accepting that reality does not automatically result in “a race-based calculus that governs every human interaction.” Far from it. It does mean recognizing historical and contemporary contexts that some privileged folks in positions of power deny or ignore. That’s the issue. For starters, I recommend Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me (2015), which eloquently evokes the felt experiences of being young, black, and male in the 21st-century U. S.

I wonder if our representative, whose background is in real estate development in Maryland, has studied the history of racially restrictive covenants in urban and suburban real estate? Though the 1968 Fair Housing Act invalidated these, they remain on the books in many if not most American cities. For that matter, the history of race relations in the military, insofar as I understand it, is complicated and, sometimes, tragic. Ignoring these complexities gives the lie to our actual military history.