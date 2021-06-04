Guest view: Rosendale way off base on military

I should not have to write any of this. I should not have to take time out of my day to read a screed by Montana’s lone Congressional representative that distorts the U.S. military then respond. Yet I did read Matt Rosendale’s June 2 guest opinion “We must fight left wing extremism in military” and I wish I had not. Montana and every Montanan who served should expect better from their representative.
So, first, allow me to reintroduce myself: I am a combat veteran who served two tours in Iraq as an Army intelligence analyst and another as a civilian advising general staff in Iraq. I supported both conventional and Special Operations forces. I worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency, the intelligence arm of the Pentagon, as a counterterrorism analyst and worked for the team that briefed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I have briefed numerous assistant and deputy defense officials on counterterrorism concerns.
I am also a leftist, progressive advocate.
Neither of those two things are related.
As the congressman wrote, the only thing he got right, the military is a non-political entity. This is both true and sacrosanct. I served under the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. I served with commanders and other non-commissioned officers who had similar and far different political views than me. We rarely discussed them. We most certainly did not collude to install extremist left-wing, or right-wing, policies. We advised and consented with policymakers, then followed their orders.
Yes, there are policy changes going on at the Pentagon — long overdue ones. For instance, the new Secretary of Defense, a Black man with a stellar record as an Army officer, could adjust how the military will handle complaints of sexual assault and harassment. Instead of to unit commanders, who live their entire careers avoiding any stain on their record, those complaints will go to military lawyers and judges, outside the chain of command. This will better protect our sisters, daughters, granddaughters, nieces, moms and aunts from having to hide hideous crimes for fear of losing their rank or careers. If that’s “leftist extremism” then I for one happily embrace it.
There are not enough words in this space to address concerns leveled by Rosendale and many other folks taking their marching orders from DC, K-Street lobbying firms about “Critical Race Theory." But it is time we think critically about the toll we — yes, us, white folks — have cost this nation over its rich, yet soiled, history.
But what is most galling to me, an experienced organizer, is the ineptitude of Rosendale’s argument and the emptiness of his effort. He wrote that only 29 Republicans supported his call to oppose these “extreme left” changes to the military. He even did me the favor of noting that is 15 percent of the GOP caucus. Think about that: Congress is nearly evenly split and only a minuscule fraction of his own caucus agree with his concerns about the military.
If I went to my organizing friends and said I had 15 percent of people willing to take to a cause, I would get told to come back when I was ready. I would not advertise that in major state newspapers. Quite frankly, it is embarrassing and testimony to how out-of-touch Rosendale is, even within his own caucus. That is astounding and, to use a military phrase, a dereliction of his duty to represent Montana.
Montanans should be embarrassed their lone representative is trying to turn the military, one our strongest institutions, into a culture-war punching bag. I am embarrassed by what my home state has sent to speak for it in D.C. You should be too — on the left, right and center.
Josh Manning is a combat veteran and former Missoula resident. His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Foreign Policy and Newsweek. He now lives in Olympia, Washington.