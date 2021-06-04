Guest view: Rosendale way off base on military

Yes, there are policy changes going on at the Pentagon — long overdue ones. For instance, the new Secretary of Defense, a Black man with a stellar record as an Army officer, could adjust how the military will handle complaints of sexual assault and harassment. Instead of to unit commanders, who live their entire careers avoiding any stain on their record, those complaints will go to military lawyers and judges, outside the chain of command. This will better protect our sisters, daughters, granddaughters, nieces, moms and aunts from having to hide hideous crimes for fear of losing their rank or careers. If that’s “leftist extremism” then I for one happily embrace it.

There are not enough words in this space to address concerns leveled by Rosendale and many other folks taking their marching orders from DC, K-Street lobbying firms about “Critical Race Theory." But it is time we think critically about the toll we — yes, us, white folks — have cost this nation over its rich, yet soiled, history.