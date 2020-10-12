Guest view: Rosendale is a champion for Montana veterans

Montana is home to one of the largest populations of veterans per capita of any state. With just one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it is critical that we elect someone who will be a strong advocate for our veteran community as well as our active-duty service members. Matt Rosendale is the son and brother of United States Marines. He understands the sacrifice our veterans and their families have made for our country, and he has a strong record of fighting for our veterans and service members. He is the candidate I trust to represent us in the United States Congress.
Matt Rosendale is committed to working to ensure our veterans get the healthcare they deserve and were promised. I’ve seen fellow veterans all too often have to wade through layers of unnecessary bureaucracy, be forced to wait many months, and get shipped all over the country just so they can get basic healthcare services. Rosendale will change that. On the campaign trail, Rosendale declared that “the veteran community has been slighted for far too long, and I promise you that when I arrive in Washington, D.C., we are going to change that. You made promises to this country, and it’s about time the country kept their promises to you.” Rosendale’s extensive experience and record of expanding access to high quality, affordable health care while simultaneously reducing costs as state auditor will be a tremendous asset in the fight to ensure Montana veterans receive the care they've earned.
Rosendale has worked tirelessly to expand career and educational opportunities for veterans. Rosendale fought to allow veterans to use their military training and experience to satisfy state licensing and certification requirements — making it easier for them to enter the civilian workforce once their service concludes. He voted to allow the Montana university system to provide college credits to veterans for their military service, and he voted to enter into an interstate compact that provides more educational opportunities for the children of service members. Rosendale has supported policies that have made it easier for veterans to buy a home, and he has supported multiple bills to increase funding and expand the Montana Veterans Home Loan Mortgage Program.
Despite paying lip service to Montana veterans, Rosendale’s opponent, Kathleen Williams, has a long record of supporting policies that work against the interests of our veterans and active-duty service members. She was one of just nine legislators who voted against a bipartisan bill to establish a tax credit for businesses who hire unemployed and disabled veterans. She even voted against a bill to create education savings accounts for the children of service members and deceased veterans. Our state is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, which employs more than 4,000 Montanans. Despite this installation being critical to our state’s economy, Williams voted against forming a task force to protect military jobs in Montana and even vocally opposed legislation to give our troops the largest pay raise in a decade.
As a veteran, it has been deeply disappointing to see Kathleen Williams try to rewrite her dismal record on veterans’ issues and lob disingenuous and outright false attacks at Rosendale. Montana veterans deserve a candidate whose record on veterans’ issues actually matches their election year rhetoric, and it is clear that candidate is Rosendale. I am proud to support Rosendale, and I urge every Montana veteran, active-duty service member, and all those who care for them to join me in voting for Matt Rosendale as Montana's next representative in the United States Congress.
Lt. Col. Tracy Sharp (retired) of Polson served in the United States Air Force for over 29 years. Sharp is a Bronze Star veteran of the war in Iraq and served in five combat zones, including two Middle East tours.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!