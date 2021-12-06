Guest view: Restored creek, new Civic Center would be key steps to healing community

As I have written and expressed numerous times throughout the Butte Superfund experience: Is it a problem or is it an opportunity?

With the recent signing of the Butte Priority Soils Consent Decree, I have been concerned about the possibility of the reconstruction of Silver Bow Creek once again flowing through Butte and if it ever would become a reality. A creek where children can play and fish and where the adults could enjoy the amenities of a clean and restored creek as well!

I now believe because of the recent announcement by Montana Resources to fund work toward restoration Silver Bow Creek and its corridor from Texas Avenue to Montana Street that the “closed-door opportunity” has once again been reopened!

As Duncan Adams wrote in a recent article: The final remedy approved for the Butte Priority Soils Consent Decree in 2020 did not include a restored Silver Bow Creek. The significant funding of $300,000 from Montana Resources will allow the Restore Our Creek group to hire a professional engineering firm and project manager. It will build on an earlier study to explore the next-phase design alternatives for a restored creek in the corridor between Texas Avenue and Montana Street. A previous study performed by Butte engineering firm Water & Environmental Technologies showed that the project was generally feasible.

Judge Brad Newman also declared in the successful Silver Bow Creek Headwaters Coalition lawsuit: Silver Bow Creek is a creek! The State is bound by the decision. How can the Department of Environmental Quality and Butte-Silver Bow ignore the law and Constitution of Montana?

In 1983 when Silver Bow Creek and basically Butte was declared a Superfund Site, my great friend Don Peoples saw it as an opportunity for Butte to repair Butte’s environmental damages caused by the hundreds of years of mining. An opportunity to remove the contaminated tailings around the Civic Center, where the groundwater is more contaminated than Berkeley Pit water, and construct a new, modern, up-to-date Civic Center.

A Civic Center like the Metra in Billings, Adams Center in Missoula, and the Brick Breeden Field House in Bozeman. A facility that is senior citizen and handicapped accessible. A facility that would allow us as a community to compete with Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula for events like the combined state wrestling tournament and for large entertainment events that have been conducted at those facilities for many years.

The current Civic Center was the premier sporting and entertainment facility in Montana when it was constructed back in the early 1950s. But after 70 years of hard use, just like so many other sporting and entertainment facilities like the Kingdome in Seattle, such venues eventually must be replaced by modern up-to-date facilities.

When Don Peoples made his initial proposal the Atlantic Richfield Company’s Butte management was considerate of such a proposal and was receptive to the possibility of such an endeavor. Hopefully, the current employees of the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum will also be receptive to such a proposal.

I believe after decades of challenges, a “True Partnership” and investment in the community from the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company, in providing a meandering Silver Bow Creek flowing through the community and constructing a new Civic Center along with other amenities, could go a long way to correct some of the scars left environmentally, socially, and economically on my community.

Butte has a one-time opportunity to correct these environmental issues and make our community a better and more environmentally safe place to live! We must act now, or it will soon be gone! Hopefully, we can get the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company and EPA to join us in addressing the issue.

