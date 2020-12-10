Guest view: Responsible Conduct is a Constitutional Imperative

To this point, many Montanans may wish to attend legislative committee hearings and to testify in person; many may wish to sit in the galleries and observe the debates and deliberations of their elected senators, representatives and of the public officials and witness who testify; many may wish to speak with their elected legislators in person at the Capitol; and many will have traveled long distances to Helena to exercise these rights of Montana citizenship. And, of course, many persons will be at the Capitol as lobbyists representing business and special interests. Certainly, the press will want to cover the session.

In short, many Montanans may desire — in truth, demand — to be able to exercise their constitutional rights referred to in the first paragraph under the safest conditions possible, given that our Country and State are in the midst of global pandemic which is completely out of control. As I write this, tens of thousands of Montanans have been sickened with the novel coronavirus and hundreds of our fellow citizens have died from it. Sadly, the numbers keep climbing each day.