Guest view: Republican leaders dishonored working Montanans

With the celebration of Labor Day, we should all extend our thanks to the essential workers who have made it possible for us to lead lives that are reasonably normal during this tragic pandemic. The police and firefighter; the grocery store workers; the meat packers; our teachers and health care providers and so many others deserve our deepest appreciation.

I wish that our governor and Legislature had shown them the respect they deserve in the recent legislative session. They did not. Instead, the last session was marked by more financial rewards for the wealthy and more burdens and unmet needs for the rest of us.

First, they cut taxes for the richest among us. Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican legislators live in a different reality than the rest of us. They think the wealthy are needy. So they cut the taxes for 500 of our wealthiest by about $3,000 a year. These are the same folks who spend $10 million or more on their houses in Big Sky and Whitefish.

For the rest of us common folks, those of us earning $63,000 or less, our tax cuts ranged from zero to $14 a year.