Guest view: Republican leaders dishonored working Montanans

With the celebration of Labor Day, we should all extend our thanks to the essential workers who have made it possible for us to lead lives that are reasonably normal during this tragic pandemic. The police and firefighter; the grocery store workers; the meat packers; our teachers and health care providers and so many others deserve our deepest appreciation.
I wish that our governor and Legislature had shown them the respect they deserve in the recent legislative session. They did not. Instead, the last session was marked by more financial rewards for the wealthy and more burdens and unmet needs for the rest of us.
First, they cut taxes for the richest among us. Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican legislators live in a different reality than the rest of us. They think the wealthy are needy. So they cut the taxes for 500 of our wealthiest by about $3,000 a year. These are the same folks who spend $10 million or more on their houses in Big Sky and Whitefish.
For the rest of us common folks, those of us earning $63,000 or less, our tax cuts ranged from zero to $14 a year.
To put a little icing on the cake, the governor gave these folks a slick way to give away state revenue through tax credits of up to $200,000 for donations to private schools. Under this new law, a taxpayer who owes the state $200,000 in taxes can deduct from those taxes any amount up to $200,000 that he gives to a private school. His civic obligation to pay for all the public services that benefit him is completely eliminated and the burden of paying for those services is shifted to everyone else. This amounts to a theft from the public treasury by the richest residents of Montana.
But there’s more. The No. 1 concern on the minds of many of our neighbors is decent, affordable housing. Those of us who rent our homes worry that soon the monthly rent will exceed our ability to pay, forcing us away from the location of our work and requiring us to drive long distances every day to our jobs. The commute robs us of family time, adds extra CO2 into the air and prevents us from having the time and energy to participate in the civic life of the community where we work. Prospective home buyers face a similar dilemma. Cities that have housing that our workers cannot afford are cities that become ghettos for the wealthy, destroying the vibrant diversity that makes our cities such exciting places to live.
This is not an overstatement. The median-priced home in Missoula is now over $400,000. In Bozeman it has reached a staggering $700,000. No family earning $60,000 is going to qualify for a home loan or even afford a rental unit in this environment.
Local leaders throughout the state recognize the problem and have tried to take steps to fix it. But the legislature restricted the ability of local governments to address the issue by prohibiting inclusionary zoning. We now have one less policy to solve this problem. We need more options, not less, to address the crisis of affordability.
We should do more than pay lip service in honor of the working men and women who make our economy function. The policy priorities of Governor Gianforte and his Republican Legislature dishonored these good Montanans. Shame on them.
Jon Ellingson is an attorney in Missoula and former state legislator (Senate majority leader, 2005-2006). He is a board member of Big Sky 55+.