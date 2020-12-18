Guest view: Republican lawmakers think Montanans are expendable

Republican legislators have made it clear to Montanans that they don’t give a damn about the health and lives of the very people who elected them.
Deciding this week to propose the 90-day session be conducted in person amid an historic pandemic demonstrates the GOP’s extraordinary self-serving arrogance and selfishness in the face of a virus that has killed more than 800 Montanans. That’s the equivalent of the entire population of Poplar, Fairview, Bridger or St. Ignatius being wiped off the face of the earth.
But Republicans, even as COVID cases and deaths continue to rise, also want to reject even minimum precautions of mandating face masks and social distancing at the Capitol.
Shockingly, the legislator who proposed the in-person session — Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican — admitted that his plan will not only result in some lawmakers getting sick but also will probably kill some of his colleagues. Of course, what he fails to acknowledge is that the same prediction holds true for members of the public who may attend the session under the GOP scheme and increase the spread of the virus in Helena and throughout the state as they travel to and from the capital.
So that’s the price the GOP is willing to pay. Republicans are so thrilled with capturing all of state government and finally having no political barrier to them doing whatever they wish that they are willing to sacrifice our health and lives in exercising their power. The message is clear: We Montanans are expendable.
Politicians, with no formal training or education in health care, have chosen to substitute their judgment for that of medical professionals, scientists and local officials who begged them to consider the welfare of their constituents. The fact that the GOP ignored those pleas tells you all you need to know about the party’s dismissive attitude regarding the health of their fellow citizens.
Republicans should realize it is honorable and decent to value constituents’ lives more than their political agenda. Republicans talk repeatedly about the need for economic recovery, yet they take actions that nurture the pandemic rather than the recovery they hold so dear. And, in the process, they ignore the COVID-ravaged corpses in the coffins across Montana. They should be ashamed and embarrassed about the catastrophe they threaten to unleash on Montana during the next four months.
People take foolish actions because they are ignorant due to a lack of information about the facts to make informed and intelligent decisions. Or they are stupid because they ignore the facts.
With the world bombarded by a flood of information about COVID during the past year, Republicans cannot claim they are ignorant. So that just leaves stupid.
Bob Anez was a reporter for The Associated Press in Helena for 24 years. He covered politics and state government, including 12 regular Montana legislative sessions and several special sessions.
