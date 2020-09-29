Guest view: Report on WSAs advocates local, collaborative approaches

Have Daines and Gianforte taken this message to heart? We certainly hope so, but they have yet to show convincing evidence of truly listening to the Montanans who love and depend on our WSAs.

During the EQQ’s penultimate meeting on July 30, Montana’s congressmen were asked to provide testimony to the committee before it issued its final report. In his remarks, Sen. Jon Tester made it clear that he was listening. “We need to let Montanans who live, work, and recreate on and around these lands drive the bus here,” he said, reiterating that we shouldn’t “let politics force a one-size-fits-all, top-down approach onto folks who know what works best for their communities.”

In contrast, Daines’ letter offered the ambiguous opinion that “a solution to this decades-old issue should include local support.” Gianforte described his 2018 legislation as “a starting point,” indicating that he hasn’t given up on his top-down approach.

We count ourselves among the many Montanans whose lives are immeasurably enriched by WSAs. We hunt here, we ride our horses here, and we’ve raised our children here. We depend on the clean water that flows from the mountains and the peace that we find in the deep forests and on the open prairies. We applaud the EQC for taking a collaborative approach to WSA management seriously, and we can only hope that Daines and Gianforte will follow the committee’s lead.

Andrew McKean is a writer and hunter from Glasgow. Kathy Hundley is a substitute school teacher and backcountry horsewoman from Darby. Karen Stevenson is a retired teacher, hiker, and public lands advocate from Miles City.

