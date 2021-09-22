Guest view: Renewables are Montana's energy key

Todd O’Hair, MT Chamber of Commerce President, asserts that competitive energy pricing in Montana is vital to our long-term economic interests. He believes we need to increase our energy production to meet demands within Montana and recapture our status as a net energy exporter. (Montana Standard, September 1, 2021.) We wholeheartedly agree!
Before speaking to O’Hair’s message, we want to first thank Senator Tester for getting the bipartisan infrastructure bill through the Senate. This bill will update our power grid, establish EV charging stations, and increase broadband access across our state, all of which will enhance Montana’s competitive position.
Going forward, we have an additional opportunity to attract and retain energy sector business investment. In the past, our state was an energy exporter thanks to coal, but today, the greater opportunity for Montana lies with low or zero carbon energy sources, which are cheaper to produce than both coal and natural gas. In addition, the states to which Montana has typically exported energy have clean energy standards requiring utilities to increase the percentage of renewable electricity over time. This will increasingly inhibit Montana from selling electricity produced from coal or gas.
Montana has some of the best wind energy potential in the country, more than enough to recapture our net exporter status. A recent Montana-specific study found that fully capitalizing on Montana’s wind energy would reduce electricity rates by approximately 40 percent by 2050, and Montana would save $32.7 billion across its economy as compared with our status quo of energy production.
To incentivize a more rapid shift to renewable energy, we can place a price on fossil carbon emissions. A price on fossil carbon that increases annually provides businesses with a predictable, market based signal to transition to lower carbon emissions. In Montana, a carbon price would incentivize Northwest Energy to develop the abundant wind energy potential of our state and avoid fossil carbon sources.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce states “The climate is changing, and humans are contributing to these changes’…The Chamber believes that an effective climate policy should support a market-based approach to accelerate GHG emissions reductions across the U.S. economy. … “A …durable climate policy must be made by Congress, and …it should encourage innovation and investment to ensure significant emissions reductions, while avoiding economic harm for businesses, consumers and disadvantaged communities.” We agree!
Carbon pricing should be a national policy created through legislation, and it should include a “carbon rebate,” a monthly payment to consumers from the fees collected on fossil carbon emissions. That will help with short-term price increases as we transition away from fossil fuels and toward more efficient renewable energy sources. This meets the U.S. Chamber’s intent to avoid economic harms for “businesses, consumers and disadvantaged communities.”
Carbon pricing is consistent with the U.S. Chamber’s climate change policy. It sends an economy wide signal to which businesses respond by becoming more energy efficient and developing new non-fossil carbon sources of energy. These innovations will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but also provide abundant, affordable, and reliable energy.
In Montana, wind and solar energy combined with energy storage mechanisms like pumped hydro storage, batteries, hydrolysis of water to hydrogen and oxygen, developing geothermal, advanced nuclear and biomass energy would buffer the variability of wind and solar production.
Building and operating the infrastructure for this new energy framework would create thousands of good-paying Montana-based jobs and offer competitive energy pricing that would incentivize business relocation to Montana.
We can keep Montana energy positive, business strong and reduce pollution. With carbon pricing, we can have our energy and sell it, too.
Dave Atkins is a family forest landowner and Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Missoula Chapter co-lead. Mike Wood is a leadership development consultant, holds a PhD in sustainability education and is a Citizen’s Climate Lobby member.