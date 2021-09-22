Guest view: Renewables are Montana's energy key

Todd O’Hair, MT Chamber of Commerce President, asserts that competitive energy pricing in Montana is vital to our long-term economic interests. He believes we need to increase our energy production to meet demands within Montana and recapture our status as a net energy exporter. (Montana Standard, September 1, 2021.) We wholeheartedly agree!

Before speaking to O’Hair’s message, we want to first thank Senator Tester for getting the bipartisan infrastructure bill through the Senate. This bill will update our power grid, establish EV charging stations, and increase broadband access across our state, all of which will enhance Montana’s competitive position.

Going forward, we have an additional opportunity to attract and retain energy sector business investment. In the past, our state was an energy exporter thanks to coal, but today, the greater opportunity for Montana lies with low or zero carbon energy sources, which are cheaper to produce than both coal and natural gas. In addition, the states to which Montana has typically exported energy have clean energy standards requiring utilities to increase the percentage of renewable electricity over time. This will increasingly inhibit Montana from selling electricity produced from coal or gas.