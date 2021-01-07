Guest view: Remind Montana lawmakers that 'We the People' means all of us

Freedom, equality, privacy and justice are values that many Montanans hold dear. Indeed, we are taught from a very young age that these concepts represent the basic foundation of our democracy.

While these are the values that should guide our lawmakers as they return to Helena for the 2021 Montana legislative session, we’ve already seen multiple bills filed that would harm people and erode our basic civil rights and liberties.

Here are some issues of freedom and equality that are at stake in our state this legislative session.

We must protect the the fundamental right to an abortion. The complex and often difficult decision to have an abortion is deeply personal, and we cannot presume to know every person’s individual circumstances or needs. This decision should be left to the pregnant person, not politicians. Efforts to ban or create barriers to constitutionally protected abortions are an attack on the basic right to privacy. The government has no place between doctors and their patients, and Montanans should not have to justify their personal medical decisions to the government.