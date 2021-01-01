Guest view: Remembering Tom Tutty as the Spirit of Butte

This season of the year can be uplifting for some, heartbreaking for others. As we face the year’s end and the onset of 2021, our family is remembering my dad, known to many as Tom Tutty, the Typing Teacher. This New Year’s Eve, he is 26 years gone. Sometimes, it feels like yesterday. Other times, I think I should be able to just call him and talk sports, or Butte stuff or the Irish sports page (the obituaries.)
Dad taught many lessons, not by preaching but by doing. He was the first to arrive and the last to leave most sports events. You may know him from Butte High football, basketball, or track where he recorded stats, kept the score book, and judged the pole vault. Perhaps you worked with him at the Butte Copper King games where he served in whatever role was needed from announcer to ticket taker. He carried a pocket full of dum-dum suckers and was known to hand out candy at any moment, even during the sign of peace at Christmas mass!
He had a powerful faith, in family, community, and God, and particularly, in this community. Butte was home, where he married mom, raised his family, and served quietly and behind the scenes.
He died suddenly, seemingly without warning. Nonetheless, he is still working his magic here on earth. Stories from friends, conversations that my youngest nieces and nephews have with him and about him (and only three of the fifteen were alive when he died!) ... and the perfect parking place and traffic pattern ... all these add up to a gentle knowing for me.
He left a few important lessons:
1. Always carry a few suckers or tootsie rolls in your pocket. Kids are always happy to get one.
2. When all else fails, the answer is "C."
3. The car is 6 feet wide. The lane is 12. Keep it between the lines.
4. Learn about what people care about ... then ask them about that.
5. Eat bananas. They have no bones.
6. Hee-Haw, Laugh-In and Monty Python hold all the lessons you will ever need. Be corny. Find the humor. Laugh at the absurdity of life.
7. Get your mother a nice new outfit at least once a year.
8. Brush your teeth and eat your veggies (not necessarily in that order)
9. Santa is real. And he prays at the manger of Jesus. Believe.
10. The sun will always rise in the east tomorrow.
Our mom was looking for a way to share some optimism with our community, and my nephew Keiran (born almost 11 years after dad’s death) penned the verse here:
As we remember our Santa Claus – the old man in The Town I loved So Well,
We think about passion as we think of the loss – of a man we all knew was really swell!
It was New Year’s Eve of 94 when God granted us the serenity to accept the things that cannot change –
When He granted us courage to change what can, and the lasting wisdom to know the difference.
So, we ask why? When he left it feel like a knife – one day he was there, and now he is gone.
God decided to take away his life - but it still feels like he shouldn't be gone.
As we know life changes but death does not, so no matter how hard it is we must deal with it.
This time of year is not meant for mourning and we must not fall into sadness which is a pit
Thomas L Tutty, the spirit of Butte and just about as Irish as it gets
With his 9 little kids who were so cute especially when he won the battle of wits
Now as we remember this wonderful man at this wonderful time of the year,
Don't forget the little things that made you a fan of this man who brought you so much cheer
Even though he did not wear a suit … Remember him as the Spirit of Butte.
May we all celebrate the Spirit of Butte, the community that we hold so dear.