Guest view: Remembering Tom Tutty as the Spirit of Butte

This season of the year can be uplifting for some, heartbreaking for others. As we face the year’s end and the onset of 2021, our family is remembering my dad, known to many as Tom Tutty, the Typing Teacher. This New Year’s Eve, he is 26 years gone. Sometimes, it feels like yesterday. Other times, I think I should be able to just call him and talk sports, or Butte stuff or the Irish sports page (the obituaries.)

Dad taught many lessons, not by preaching but by doing. He was the first to arrive and the last to leave most sports events. You may know him from Butte High football, basketball, or track where he recorded stats, kept the score book, and judged the pole vault. Perhaps you worked with him at the Butte Copper King games where he served in whatever role was needed from announcer to ticket taker. He carried a pocket full of dum-dum suckers and was known to hand out candy at any moment, even during the sign of peace at Christmas mass!

He had a powerful faith, in family, community, and God, and particularly, in this community. Butte was home, where he married mom, raised his family, and served quietly and behind the scenes.