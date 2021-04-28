Guest view: Remembering Gov. Stan Stephens

Stan expected to have a good relationship with the legislature because of his experiences there, but I know he was disappointed. Always a proper, straight-arrow gentleman, Stan was never comfortable, I think, with the bare-knuckled treatment he received from opposition Democrats from the instant he entered office.

Probably because of our long-standing friendship, I was delegated by Republican legislators to offer what we hoped would be useful advice to him. As I entered his office there was no warm grin and happy handshake. He appeared sad and beaten down in a way I’d never seen him. He fixed me in an uncharacteristic hard stare, and in a soft voice, almost a whisper, uttered, “You think this is an easy job, don’t you, Bobby.”

Stress-related health problems led Stan to not seek a second term in 1992. I think he was not sorry to return to private life. He closed the door on politics.

Stan Stephens was a totally principled man of enduring good will. In his retirement in Kalispell, I saw him repeatedly in his remaining 30 years. His radiant smile, his clever comments and his health returned. With Ann and his two daughters and their families, he settled comfortably on his own terms.

He was my good friend. Perhaps, I think, Montanans never fully appreciated the gift of himself Stan Stephens gave to us.

Bob Brown of Whitefish is a former Montana secretary of state and state Senate president. He is a retired teacher.

