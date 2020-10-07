Guest view: Reject marijuana commercialization

This November, Montanans will vote on whether or not the state should create a commercial marijuana industry. Make no mistake, this massive, out-of-state super PAC, “New Approach Montana,” is running the pro ballot campaign and is not interested in simply stopping low-level weed arrests. They are after creating a new, commercial industry that peddles highly potent marijuana products in every neighborhood.

The pot you’ll find inside these stores is nothing like the weed grown out on the back forty of ranches. Today’s marijuana “buds” regularly contain up to 30% THC while the increasingly popular concentrates, such as dabs and vaping products, contain as much as 99% THC – the main, psychoactive compound in marijuana that makes a user feel “high.”

Research shows that marijuana use, especially heavy use, is linked with greater risks of serious mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, psychosis and suicidal thoughts. And this is what we know about low-medium grade weed. When it comes to the higher potency stuff, we are in uncharted territory.

Supporters of this “new approach” in Montana claim that legalization hasn’t resulted in increased youth use, increases in drugged driving, or crime in ‘legal’ states. The facts show this to be a bald-faced lie.