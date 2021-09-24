Guest view: Reckless Tendoy drilling plan should be rejected by BLM

The proposed drilling site is perched on White Pine Ridge between Big Sheep and Little Sheep Creeks. Among the dozens of fish, wildlife, and vegetation species that will be threatened if this project is permitted, I am most concerned about our native Westslope cutthroat trout and brown trout, both of which are already at risk. The populations of these fish have already dwindled so significantly, that any kind of spill or pollution from this well could do serious harm to these species. As an angler, an outdoor outfitter, and a fourth-generation Montanan, I find this development proposal irresponsible and unnecessary.

Not only would a project like this be devastating for our most vulnerable fisheries, water sources, and local businesses, but it would also produce very little in return for our communities. The highly sensitive area they plan to drill on was leased for less than $2.00 per acre, and many experts have weighed in and found that the potential for finding any resources that are economically viable is “essentially zero.” This type of reckless leasing is not new, either. The issue of selling leases on the cheap, including “noncompetitively,” has become a real problem in our state, as BLM sold more than 262,000 acres of noncompetitive leases in Montana in recent years.