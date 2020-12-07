Guest view: Reader wants more from Standard COVID reporting

So maybe that’s not the right percentage — that nine percent? Probably I need to add Tech’s non-students to the equation—teachers, administrators, other staff—to come up with a useful figure. So, okay, let’s double the number of participants in Tech’s autumnal experiment: the cases-per-capita percentage then becomes about four and a half percent.

But here’s the thing: what should I make of that percentage? Is it reasonable to consider it “acceptable”? How does it compare with other colleges?

In general, which colleges have succeeded best in coping with Covid, and how have they done it? Which colleges can we learn from — either as shining examples or cautionary tales?

How do colleges with 4.5% Covid rates affect the towns around them, and vice versa? And is there any way to take what we know now about the virus, especially the fact that every news source (even yours) warns us how much worse the pandemic will get before it gets better—is there any way to use available facts and likelihoods to make sensible decisions for our community?

National news sources are dealing every day with these sorts of questions. (Google “covid colleges” and you’ll be inundated with analyses, predictions, advice.)