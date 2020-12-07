Guest view: Reader wants more from Standard COVID reporting

Dear Editor:
I need your help. I don’t know how to analyze Covid-19’s effect on higher education in Montana, and especially here in Butte. I can find relevant statistics, but only on government websites, and never (unless I’m missing them?) in the Montana Standard.
For instance, if I go here: https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2167/COVID-19 , I can learn that Montana Tech’s tally of coronavirus cases, as of December 2, looks like this: Total cases = 209, with 14 active cases, and 195 recoveries.
But I need someone to help me put those numbers in context, especially in the light of trying to decide whether Tech is acting wisely in its decision to hold person-to-person classes in January, when the pandemic, by all believable accounts, will be far worse than it was this fall. (The vaccine is coming, I know, but not soon enough to make us safe in January.)
Looking up figures for both its north and south campuses, I find that Tech’s official student population this fall was 2329. But I’m not sure what to make of that information either. Surely it can’t be that 209/2329 students were infected this fall — that’s almost nine percent, and a figure that high would raise red flags even at a newspaper more generally concerned with fostering local nostalgia or touting a view of our economic future that replaces reason with hope.
So maybe that’s not the right percentage — that nine percent? Probably I need to add Tech’s non-students to the equation—teachers, administrators, other staff—to come up with a useful figure. So, okay, let’s double the number of participants in Tech’s autumnal experiment: the cases-per-capita percentage then becomes about four and a half percent.
But here’s the thing: what should I make of that percentage? Is it reasonable to consider it “acceptable”? How does it compare with other colleges?
In general, which colleges have succeeded best in coping with Covid, and how have they done it? Which colleges can we learn from — either as shining examples or cautionary tales?
How do colleges with 4.5% Covid rates affect the towns around them, and vice versa? And is there any way to take what we know now about the virus, especially the fact that every news source (even yours) warns us how much worse the pandemic will get before it gets better—is there any way to use available facts and likelihoods to make sensible decisions for our community?
National news sources are dealing every day with these sorts of questions. (Google “covid colleges” and you’ll be inundated with analyses, predictions, advice.)
Even some Montana newspapers—the Great Falls Tribune, the Billings Gazette — have occasionally dealt with their own local “Covid at college” issues. But from the Montana Standard, I’m learning little beyond the grim daily tally of our state’s new cases and new deaths, plus an occasional self-congratulatory opinion piece by a Tech administrator.
Mr. Editor, please help your readers make informed judgments about Montana Tech’s decision not to go fully online this spring. At the very least, help us predict what’s likely to happen in January, when Tech students return from Christmas break.
Please, if you retain any capacity for investigative reporting, investigate this issue, along with dealing far more complexly with other serious, related questions: what went wrong at our nursing homes (and how can we learn from it?); why did WalMart have to shut its doors last month (and what can we learn from that?); are our younger children safer at home or in school; how do we keep our over-burdened hospital stay safe and functional; how can we protect our least privileged and most vulnerable citizens; how do we respond to the hard truth that roughly half of Covid carriers are asymptomatic and, thus, likely to spread the virus unwittingly?
Give us the sort of informed analysis that will help us understand Silver-Bow County’s situation as clearly as we can understand what’s happening in New York, San Francisco, or Sturgis, South Dakota.
"Nancy Coughlin is a mother, writer, and singer who's been using her lockdown time to finally learn how to play her guitar. She hosts a weekly radio show on KBMF-LP, and hasn't had a haircut since February."
