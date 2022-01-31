Guest view: Rational decision-making essential to democracy

“It is useless to attempt to reason a person out of a thing he was never reasoned into.” Johnathan Swift

We see daily on the news, whether it be regarding COVID-19, climate change, guns, race relations or whatever, examples of the truth of Swift’s position that you cannot use reason and evidence to overcome thoughtless and imprudent/ill-conceived positions. Too many are impervious to reason and evidence. This is a sobering observation.

The best decisions are based on rational, evidence-based deliberation rather than impetuous emotion and capricious irrationality. Rational decision-making is particularly difficult but needed in democracies. As Carlyle said: "I do not believe in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance.” We see far too much collective ignorance in this country and ignorance’s ascendancy and acceptance by too many leaders. No wonder an overwhelming majority of citizens believe we are headed in the wrong direction; ignorance always leads in the wrong direction.

What are we to do? Give up? If we do, we assure that ignorance will run rampant. If a person’s position is not initially based on evidence and reasoning, offering more evidence and reasoning will not effect change. Something different must be tried.

The democratic process requires a belief in equality, empathy/courtesy, liberty based on respect for human rights, thoughtful evidence-based decision-making, and commitment to seeking justice and truth. The citizen must display a certain level of intellectual maturity that demands thinking for oneself and beyond oneself. “To convince someone of the truth, it is not enough to state it, but rather one must find the individual’s path from error to truth.” — Wittgenstein.

Perhaps we need different formats for public debate and discussion. For example, the typical public meeting to comment before a governing body is set up to ensure conflict. The public and the officials are sitting facing each other as two separate and hostile bodies. Civil dialogue is dissuaded and impossible. The current formats of public discussion do not invite discursive deliberation, listening, civility or empathy, which are all fundamental to efficacious democratic decision-making. Format changes will not be sufficient to heal our broken public discourse; but we need to try something.

Government action will remain essential to limit the harmful public consequences of action based on individual inanity and ignorance. Someone hurting us through ignorance hurts us nonetheless and must be constrained. We as individuals cannot be allowed to put our individual desires above the law and common good — that is what criminals do. “Society cannot exist unless a controlling power upon will and appetite be placed somewhere, and the less of it there is within, the more there must be without.” — Edmund Burke

People are more likely to change their attitudes when they believe the change comes from within themselves. Dialogue and discussion are more likely to produce this change than confrontational speaking.

No individual can determine the public good alone. The public good like all values is socially determined. Society must be a system of cooperation between free and equal citizens and this cooperation depends on empathy and listening. To solve the ills of society, people need to develop a larger social self. After all, what is considered good behavior for me should be capable of being universalized as good behavior for all. If we were not social there would be no morality because there would be little need of morality. People tend to be good to themselves. The larger social self goes beyond the individual’s perspective and needs. That is the process of socialization that we all experience in childhood—we must moderate our selfishness and take account of others.

Any successful dialogue must begin with an articulation of positions that all can accept. We then build from these to more controversial conclusions. But the perception of areas of common agreement can only come from dialogue.

The rules of this dialogue would be the simple rules of discursive democracy: everyone can take part — no one is prevented from participating; people must justify their positions; coercive threats are forbidden; majority rule/minority rights; people must be sincere; people must listen openly to one another.

If the thoughtfully deliberate democratic person does not manifest, we have limited hope for addressing the critical issues that demand action.

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in political theory, ethics and public policy at Montana Tech. He has published and done numerous presentations in the areas of deliberative and discursive democracy, ethical discourse and promoting democratic values in society. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

