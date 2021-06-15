Guest view: Public lands leasing program needs overhaul

In 1965, I sat in a high school gymnasium in Montana and listened to a Marine recruiter speak on service. He emphasized that we owed our country six years — two years active duty and four years in the reserve. I took that message to heart, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1969, where I would serve until 1976 before moving back home to Missoula.
Back in Montana, I spent my winters enrolled in the university and my summers in a 1967 Volkswagen Van — hiking, camping, and climbing the same mountains of my childhood. I was proud to instill a love of the great outdoors in my children, and rediscover it myself.
As a veteran, I’ve come to know firsthand the role the great outdoors plays in the mental and physical health of our military members and families. Over the years I’ve seen the balance of public lands management tip increasingly to prioritizing the short-term economic benefits of ranching and energy extraction on our federal lands over the long-term impacts of protected lands on veterans, citizens and the visitors who rely on them.
After years away, I could see the changes in my home state. The wildlife, flora, and fauna were drastically different, less diverse. I could clearly see the damage created by over-ranching and other industry operations on the public lands of my childhood. Unfortunately, I’ve continued to see this trend accelerate over the past decade.
Now we have a new administration, committed to public lands for all and I’m glad we are at a time of reassessment where land and people are considered over corporations and profits. I’m encouraged and believe it’s not too late to reclaim what we’ve lost if we act now.
My fellow veterans and I fought for this country and the promises America holds for us. These promises include the safeguarding of our nation’s public lands for all communities and the preservation of these spaces for future generations to enjoy as we have.
In Montana, Senator John Tester has exceeded expectations in his support for veterans during the past year of the pandemic, and I encourage him to continue to support the health and welfare of veterans by prioritizing public lands over private corporate interests. Despite these lands belonging to the taxpayers, the current federal leasing process is skewed in favor of energy corporations with little to no transparency for the American public. Montanans deserve a better and fairer return on these lands.
In Montana, 1.4 million acres — or 67 percent — of all public lands leased for oil and gas development are sitting idle. Some 32 percent of all Montana lands leased through the Bureau of Land Management since 1987 that remain under lease were sold noncompetitively at the no-bid price of $1.50 per acre. The combination of the low no-bid price and lack of annual royalty payments from production wells provides extraordinarily little revenue or jobs for Montana. With a more equitable system, fossil fuel companies would be paying their fair share of revenue and royalties which could then be used to support American businesses, families, and veterans.
The Biden-Harris administration has made game-changing promises to the American people to better hold the fossil fuel industry accountable. They have hit the ground running from Day One, ready to make good on those promises. I urge my fellow veterans and fellow Montanans to hold our own representatives accountable to help overhaul a broken leasing system that clearly needs fixing. Together we can join the new administration’s worthy efforts to protect and expand public lands – and achieve the best possible use of America’s public lands for the American public.
Dan Struckman is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served from 1969 to 1976. He lives in Billings.