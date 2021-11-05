Guest view: Protecting Dreamers is the right thing to do

As a Minister in the United Methodist Church, I work to preach humbleness, help those in need and encourage togetherness. That is why I support making a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, the approximately 700,000 young adults who were brought to the United States as children.

The United Methodist Church has long recognized these facts, encouraging protection of the Dreamers in Resolution #3164. My faith and beliefs lead me to support these young undocumented people who have only ever called this country home.

Dreamers are valued members of our communities, and they should not have to live in fear of being deported to countries they do not remember or know. Nor should they have to continue to live in limbo when providing them permanent legal status is a possibility.

Congress should pass a pathway to citizenship for all the Dreamers in Montana and across the country. It’s time that we offer Dreamers the securities that other Americans have.

I believe protecting Dreamers is the right thing to do. These are individuals who were brought to this country when they were young. They have been assimilated into American schools and have internalized American beliefs. These kids may not think about their legal status until they learn they can't get a driver's license or a Social Security number in order to work. They worked hard to become valued members of our communities and are active participants in our society. They deserve the chance to become citizens.

Our current immigration system is one that enables the separation of families and puts the fear of deportation into our young immigrants. Delivering a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers will help improve our immigration system and move it in the right direction. Dreamers should not have to wait any longer. We need protections for this worthy group of young individuals who consistently help our nation’s economy, especially during this pandemic. We need elected officials on both sides of the aisle to come together and make this a reality for the thousands of families who live in fear.

Teaching faith and unity is a heavy task, but Americans need to come together to help Dreamers. We cannot stand idly by and watch as our neighbors, our students, essential workers and more continue to live in fear. Dreamers epitomize the best of our communities, and they deserve safety and assurance to continue building their lives here in the United States.

I urge Congress to pass a pathway to citizenship. The time is now for us to come together and push for legislation that provides a permanent change. We must get this done for thousands of young Dreamers across the country.

Daniel Viehland is a United Methodist Pastor in the Helena area.

