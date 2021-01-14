Guest view: Protect, restore wild, migratory bison

For 24 years Buffalo Field Campaign has been on the front lines in the Yellowstone ecosystem advocating for the protection of the only continuously wild bison herds in the United States.

During that time, the State of Montana has captured management control of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer Gallatin National Forest via the Interagency Bison Management Plan. Montana can only afford to suppress wildlife on that scale with millions of federal taxpayer dollars flowing annually to a plan that is doomed to fail America’s National Mammal.

Members of Congress must join us in ending the taxpayer-funded and government-driven slaughter of bison and direct the National Park and National Forest to permit bison the freedom to roam the ecosystem as the wildlife they are. Montana, via Montana Code Annotated § 81-2-120, has been the driving force hindering wild bison restoration beyond Yellowstone National Park on millions of acres of National Forest lands. For decades Montana has held bison management captive under the control of the state’s livestock department.