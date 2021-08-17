Guest view: Proposed STEP tax puts business at risk

Imagine that you have built a successful business, be it a main street business, farm, or ranch, through hard work, smart decisions and a little bit of luck.
You also plan to pass this going concern on to your heirs with as little disruption as possible. To accomplish this you have spent time, effort and money developing an estate plan. Now enter the Sensible Taxation and Equity (STEP) Act and all of your planning is out the window. Because the STEP Act would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, you cannot even plan to mitigate its impacts.
What is in the STEP Act and how could this affect you?
The act is part of President Biden’s American Families Plan and was introduced by a group of progressive senators. The proposal creates a new tax on the increase in value of owned assets when they are passed from the owner to heirs. The Act would also eliminate stepped-up basis for heirs, a feature of tax law for decades and an important feature to current tax law. Stepped-up basis allows heirs to use the value of an asset at the time they inherit it as the basis for taxation if they later sell the asset.
If you bought a farm 40 years ago for $100,000 and due to its location, it has development or recreation value, it now may be worth millions. That gain can only be realized if you sell the land and cease doing business.
Since that is not your goal, the real value of the property is more in line with what it will produce. If the STEP Act becomes law and if you were to pass the property to your heirs’, the new tax would be owed on all the market value above the purchase price.
This tax would have to be paid immediately in order for your heirs to step up the basis on the property or they could pay the tax over a 15-year period, but they must continue to operate the business. If the time pay option is used, the government will place a lien on the property. Because the property will probably not produce much more income than is needed for living and operating expenses, little cash is available to pay the STEP tax. The lien will make borrowing against the property difficult, so sale of the business may have to occur to pay this new onerous tax.
In addition to this new tax, the inheritance tax is still in place and the amount of property exempt is reduced from $11.7 million to $3.5 million so more estates will have that added expense.
The Montana Taxpayers Association, a membership association of business both large and small, farmers and ranchers, and individuals opposes the STEP Act.
The Act is neither sensible nor equitable. It creates a new burdensome tax on middle income business owners and their heirs at a time they can least afford it. Its purpose is to raise money to fund progressive social and wealth redistribution programs. It taxes the increase in value of assets owned by those who took risk, sacrificed to build a business, and hoped to create a family legacy.
Sens. Tester and Daines as well as Rep. Rosendale have all voiced opposition to the STEP Act. They understand the detrimental effects it will have on Montanans. We applaud their commitment to Montana’s small businesses, farms and ranches. We urge them to stand fast with those Montanans and encourage their colleagues to oppose the STEP Act.