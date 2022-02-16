Guest view: Progress is being made on Crazies, but engagement still needed

Lately, there have been a lot of questions asking whether the Forest Service is doing enough to improve public access in the Crazy Mountains. As a life long resident of Livingston, and a person who loves the Crazies for a myriad of reasons, I’ve witnessed more measurable progress in the Crazy Mountains than at any other point in my lifetime.

That’s because the Forest Service and many others have begun focusing their efforts on the real issue that limits public access to this range - the historical legacy of alternating private and public land ownership which slices through the mountains like a checkerboard.

That checkerboard is the real enemy. All of our current public access woes can be traced back to a single fact. Routes were drawn on the earliest map with little regard for how they traversed this checkerboard or crossed private lands. And sadly, there is no single silver bullet or legal challenge that can resolve this.

The only realistic way out of this public access conundrum is a long-term effort to consolidate public lands and work in partnership with landowners to obtain legal permanent easements for public trails.

There have already been a few success stories, thanks to the leadership of the Custer-Gallatin National Forest. Last summer I had the opportunity to hike and mountain bike the newly rerouted Porcupine Ibex trail on the west side of the Crazies. The old lowline route cut primarily through private land, and was a constant source of conflict when the public would leave the trail. The new 16.5-mile trail is now complete, permanently accessible and located almost entirely on public land. The new trail serves the public and private landowners far better than the historic route.

Then, just last month, the Custer Gallatin Forest Service officially closed on the South Crazy Land Exchange. That project swapped 1,920 acres of National Forest for 1,877 acres of private lands. The newly acquired sections created a larger block of public lands and new clarity around public access for landowners and the public. While the South Crazies Exchange was small in scale, it’s a good example of the type of effort we need to repeat again and again.

What these types of projects have in common is that they are slow, deliberate negotiations with landowners that are also informed by input from a passionate and engaged public. It’s slow and difficult work, but it is critical if we ever want our kids to inherit a better situation than what exists today.

So, what's the next land exchange on the horizon? The next most likely bite out of the apple is located on the East Side of the Crazy Mountains. The East Crazies and Inspiration Divide land exchange seeks to consolidate and unlock thirty square miles of mid-elevation roadless lands for hunting and hiking between Big Timber Creek and Sweet Grass Creek, where public access is currently very limited.

The Forest Service is only in the very initial stages of a feasibility study for this proposal, but I encourage interested folks to participate during the next public comment opportunity. Examine the maps, get out on the land and provide your input. Through our engagement we can encourage the Forest Service to continue prioritizing land consolidation, enhancing our public access, and protecting the special landscape of the Crazy Mountains.

Dale Sexton is a Livingston-native and co-owns Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company. He’s been exploring the Crazy Mountains for over 5 decades.

