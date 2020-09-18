Guest view: Primary healthcare funds are critically needed

In the absence of reliable testing and reporting, no one knows the extent of Covid-related deaths in Africa. Yet what is certain, is that the economic lockdown and travel restrictions have pushed thousands upon thousands further into poverty and ill health. Our own organization, Maternal Life International, has shifted resources used for safe birth and family health training into food relief. In the urban slums of Thika, Kenya, one of our aid teams described the reality of life for the poor in this time:

Emily is the single mother of Martin, age 3. She lives in a rented single room, which is mud-walled with an earthen floor. She has no bed and uses makeshift rugged clothes to sleep on. Her room was unkept, full of cockroaches and all her yellow 20 liters of water containers were empty. She used to do odd jobs like washing clothes for others in town. Since most people are staying at home, this has been terminated. She had not eaten for the last three days and her son usually goes to neighbors for food while she locks herself indoors - probably due to hunger, anger and frustrations. Just the other day she had beaten her son mercilessly until neighbors questioned her. They too are struggling to place food on their table. Emily was indeed shocked to see us in her house bringing these food stuffs while her son was overjoyed.