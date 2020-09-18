Guest view: Primary healthcare funds are critically needed

Covid-19 respects no borders; it has exposed fault lines in healthcare in the United States as well as whole-scale vulnerabilities of healthcare systems in resource limited countries. In the United States, Black, Indigenous, Pacific Islander and Latino Americans have an age-adjusted Covid-19 death rate triple that of White Americans. In Montana, a third of Covid deaths have occurred in Indigenous peoples.
In the absence of reliable testing and reporting, no one knows the extent of Covid-related deaths in Africa. Yet what is certain, is that the economic lockdown and travel restrictions have pushed thousands upon thousands further into poverty and ill health. Our own organization, Maternal Life International, has shifted resources used for safe birth and family health training into food relief. In the urban slums of Thika, Kenya, one of our aid teams described the reality of life for the poor in this time:
Emily is the single mother of Martin, age 3. She lives in a rented single room, which is mud-walled with an earthen floor. She has no bed and uses makeshift rugged clothes to sleep on. Her room was unkept, full of cockroaches and all her yellow 20 liters of water containers were empty. She used to do odd jobs like washing clothes for others in town. Since most people are staying at home, this has been terminated. She had not eaten for the last three days and her son usually goes to neighbors for food while she locks herself indoors - probably due to hunger, anger and frustrations. Just the other day she had beaten her son mercilessly until neighbors questioned her. They too are struggling to place food on their table. Emily was indeed shocked to see us in her house bringing these food stuffs while her son was overjoyed.
The fault lines pass through inadequate primary healthcare. In the US, primary healthcare addresses the social determinants of health: the heightened risk of Covid transmission for minorities living in poor, crowded housing, the discrimination that too often exists in clinics and hospitals, and the increased susceptibility of minority populations to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Comprehensive primary healthcare, linked to community ownership and resources, is at the heart of preventing the co-morbidities such as diabetes and obesity that lead to Covid mortality.
A continent away, Emily and Martin are haunted by two primary health problems that beg for prevention: stunting and mental illness. Stunting describes a child whose “height for age” is less than two standard deviations of the World Health Organization Growth Standards median. With stunting, a child’s neurological and immunological development is also compromised. Stunted children, like Martin, are more likely to die of childhood illnesses and have compromised cognitive ability. In many regions of Africa, 40 percent of children suffer from stunting. Stunting can be traced back to a constellation of factors that occur in the womb and infancy: maternal malnutrition, unrecognized maternal illnesses, birth difficulties, repetitive childhood illnesses, and inadequate infant nutrition.
Emily, single, poor and unemployed, suffers from severe depression. Mental illness is epidemic in Africa. Twenty-five percent of pregnant women suffer from depression during pregnancy or postpartum. As many as 1 in 3 African women will experience intimate partner violence. In Kenya, a country of 51 million people, there are less than 100 psychiatrists. Without trained primary healthcare providers, who will listen to and care for Emily? Who will look into her life to understand what is at the heart of her suffering? Who will show her paths to healing?
The fault lines can be bridged. Montana is fortunate to have a champion for primary health care in Senator Steve Daines. He has supported funding to improve care for our Indigenous populations, Montana veterans and Community Health centers. He has worked to bring tax relief to families and to value and protect the life of the unborn. As well, Senator Daines sits on the subcommittee that funds foreign assistance. The subcommittee is being asked to direct twenty percent of our main U.S. humanitarian assistance programs to primary healthcare. We urge Senator Daines to join other members of the subcommittee in supporting this initiative — reaching those like Emily and Martin whose futures deserve a better fate.
George Mulcaire-Jones, M.D. is founder and director of Maternal Life International, a 501c3 non-based profit in Butte committed to “Building a Better World through Safe Births and Secure Families.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!