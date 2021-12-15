Guest view: Praise for Jonart, other superintendents for taking stand on Arntzen

Consider this a literal standing ovation for Butte School district Superintendent Judy Jonart, as well as our school board members and faculty that she represents. This week Jonart joined her colleagues from the state’s largest school districts and signed a letter of concern to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen. Some would call it a vote of no confidence.

Taking the high road, the superintendents laid off political criticism, and instead voiced deep concerns for delays and disorganization that affect local school boards like ours. Among others, recruiting new teachers, updating classroom content, oversight for our most vulnerable special education students are at risk.

Classroom content like in history where students learn about Thomas Jefferson who said "An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people." Or English class where we read “The Emperor Has No Clothes, “a folktale where a child teaches us about the importance of speaking up, even when our opinion goes against the masses. Then there’s math class where we learn simple addition and subtraction that helps us see that when taxpayers elect someone to an office and they put their feet up on the desk, we’re not getting our money’s worth.

Adding insult to injury, Superintendents have had to contend with contentious school board meetings where out-of-towners complain about our local policies to deal with an unprecedented health crisis. They have to respond to baseless criticism about so-called race theories that undermine Indian Education for All. All of which adds to the difficulty of recruiting well-meaning citizens to run our school boards, a thankless but vital volunteer task.

To her credit Superintendent Arntzen has responded that she will work on improvements. Let’s hope this will not require any political grandstanding. Our current state government includes too many incidents of those in power choosing not to govern once they’re elected. This equates to taking taxpayers’ hard-earned money and doing nothing with it. That’s not a Montana value.

And thanks again to Superintendent Jonart for standing up — for our future, Butte kids.

Donavon Hawk, a Butte Democrat, represents District 76 in the Montana House of Representatives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0