Guest view: Portable air cleaners can help you get through wildfire smoke season

When wildfire smoke rolls into town, portable air cleaners (PACs) with HEPA filtration can dramatically improve indoor air quality on a room-by-room basis. These standalone units use a fan to pull air through a HEPA filter, which mechanically removes the fine particles in smoke. There are a lot of options on the market, and they all do pretty much the same thing with various bells and whistles.

If you choose to get a PAC, keep it in the room where you spend the most time. For example, run one in your bedroom while you sleep. Try to keep windows and doors to the room with the PAC closed to allow the machine to recirculate air through its filter.

Questions to ask when you look at a PAC:

1. Does this unit use a true HEPA filter?

There are “HEPA-like” filters on the market, which are not the same thing as true HEPA and won’t be as effective at removing the fine particulate in smoke.

2. How many square feet will it cover?

To see significant indoor air quality improvements, you want a machine that can recirculate your room’s air through its filter 2-3 times per hour. Vaulted ceilings will require larger capacity PACs.

3. Does this unit produce ozone?