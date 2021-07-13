Guest view: Portable air cleaners can help you get through wildfire smoke season

When wildfire smoke rolls into town, portable air cleaners (PACs) with HEPA filtration can dramatically improve indoor air quality on a room-by-room basis. These standalone units use a fan to pull air through a HEPA filter, which mechanically removes the fine particles in smoke. There are a lot of options on the market, and they all do pretty much the same thing with various bells and whistles.
If you choose to get a PAC, keep it in the room where you spend the most time. For example, run one in your bedroom while you sleep. Try to keep windows and doors to the room with the PAC closed to allow the machine to recirculate air through its filter.
Questions to ask when you look at a PAC:
1. Does this unit use a true HEPA filter?
There are “HEPA-like” filters on the market, which are not the same thing as true HEPA and won’t be as effective at removing the fine particulate in smoke.
2. How many square feet will it cover?
To see significant indoor air quality improvements, you want a machine that can recirculate your room’s air through its filter 2-3 times per hour. Vaulted ceilings will require larger capacity PACs.
3. Does this unit produce ozone?
Some air cleaners produce ozone, which is harmful to human health. Check to make sure your PAC has been approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) here: arb.ca.gov/research/indoor/aircleaners/certified.htm. CARB only approves PACs that do not produce harmful levels of ozone.
4. Is this unit Energy Star rated?
5. Is it noisy?
6. How expensive are replacement HEPA filters?
Look for generic replacements for your PAC model to save money!
7. How effective is the unit at removing volatile organic chemicals (VOCs) in smoke?
There are multiple methods for removing VOCs, but the most common one is an activated carbon prefilter. These filters saturate quickly, which limits their effectiveness. If you are concerned about the VOCs in smoke, change the prefilter frequently or invest in a PAC with a robust activated carbon filter. Note: Hefty activated carbon filters can be expensive. Typically, the more fancy the VOC removal, the more expensive the machine (and the replacement filters).
On a budget? You can make a DIY fan/filter air cleaner with a box fan and a furnace filter. To build your own air cleaner, you need a newer box fan and the highest efficiency 20x20-inch furnace filter you can get your hands on. Ideally, you want a MERV 13 or better filter. Air filters are rated using the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV), with values ranging from 1-20. The higher the MERV, the more effective the filter will be at removing small particles. The ideal MERV for removing fine particles in smoke is MERV 13 or better. The best consumer grade filters sold by 3M (MPR 1500+) and Home Depot (FPR 10) are MERV 13s. Make sure your box fan was manufactured after 2011, which is the year manufacturers installed safety features to keep them from catching on fire.
Attached the filter to the back of the fan with the arrow pointing in the direction of air flow.
Treat your DIY combo like a PAC: place it on the floor in the room you spend the most time. They are good for rooms up to 200 square feet. Note: They are noisier than PACs and you should not leave them unattended.
Be sure to stock up on extra filters for your PAC or DIY combo and change them out when they get dirty.
Check out MontanaWildfireSmoke.org for more clean air tips!
Sarah Coefield is the Missoula City-County Health Department air quality specialist.