Guest view: Political leadership coming from Democrats

One year ago, Montanans were hearing from Republicans on the campaign trail that if elected, they would prioritize jobs and economic growth. A year on, the only economic leadership our state is seeing is coming from Senator Jon Tester and Democrats in our Legislature.

Tester has been hard at work in Washington, with quite a bit to show for it. In the last few months, Tester has delivered multiple pieces of landmark legislation that will provide the foundation not just for Montana’s immediate economic recovery, but for our next several decades of economic growth and prosperity.

The first of these measures is the American Rescue Plan Act, a monumental bill that is helping Montana recover from this pandemic and rebuild stronger than ever. ARPA sent nearly $3 billion in urgently-needed pandemic relief to Montana small business, families, and communities — that’s hundreds of millions to help schools reopen safely and get students back in the classroom, improve our crumbling infrastructure, fund local governments and keep first responders on the job, bolster our overburdened health care system, connect rural communities to high-speed internet, and so much more. Democrats in our Legislature fought to ensure that those funds will go where they’re needed most, and are continuing to hold the Gianforte administration accountable to get it done.