Guest view: Plea for civic virtue was disguised attack on conservatives

After of few short paragraphs of sanctimonious posturing, the emperor’s clothes slid off, and Ray exposed the actual purpose for his commentary: to viciously and ignorantly slam conservative political people, without any idea of what he was talking about, let alone why some people might happen to think differently than he. It is the classic M.O. of the bigot. Attack the messenger rather than addressing the message. Indeed, do not even acknowledge the message as legitimate or worthy of consideration. By outing the person, you never have to deal with their ideas – or defend your own.

Ray fastidiously avoided using honest words like “Republicans” and “conservatives,” opting instead for lump-together phrases like Legislative majority” and “these same people” -- rhetorical weapons for collective condemnation. The condemned included pro-life folks, Second Amendment advocates and people with traditional Christian values. By association, we are supposed to believe that they are also ant-gay, anti-Indian and anti-public health.

Yet the most disturbing aspect of Ray’s tirade was his fury over what he termed “the incessant braying about freedom,” which he equated to anarchy, arguing the leftist line that, through politics, we need to give up personal freedoms for the public good. In other words, power to a government that knows best—the perfect prescription for tyranny.