Guest view: Pendley persists despite judge's order

Through the work of our members and many other Montanans over the course of three decades, we are proud to say that Montana’s Stream Access Law is currently the strongest and best stream access law in the country. Today, access to public lands is considered sacred in Montana. That’s why we are so disturbed to learn that William Perry Pendley continues to hold a leadership role in the Bureau of Land Management.

Who is William Perry Pendley? Montanans who worked for years to protect our constitutional public access to Montana rivers and streams remember that William Perry Pendley came to our state in 2000 to challenge and roll back Montana’s stream access law in federal court.

If Mr. Pendley had his way, the strongest law protecting public access in the country would have been destroyed. Despite the fact that a judge ruled that Mr. Pendley has been serving at the helm of the BLM illegally, he continues to serve a leadership role there. The BLM manages 245 million acres nationwide including 27 million acres in Montana. Today, Montana hunters and anglers are facing new challenges to public access on BLM lands.