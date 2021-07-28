Guest view: Paying attention in extreme fire season

On the other side of the Continental Divide, Dr. Steven Running, a Nobel laureate at the University of Montana, says matter-of-factly on TV that this kind of weather was predicted decades ago when climate scientists started reviewing the data and raised an alarm: weather will become more extreme.

It seems that most people aren’t paying attention, or are willfully ignorant. But Running still preaches the gospel despite what the climate-denying apostates say.

“We're seeing less of those cold extremes, and more of these hot extremes, right in our own weather statistics and of course that's what the climate models forecast," Running told MTN News.

I’ll bet on Running, not because he’s a scientist but because he doesn’t have a log in this firefight.

Meanwhile, I’ll clean up the downed timber and ladder limbs on the trees around our home, and support the firefighters who valiantly protect our lives, liberty and the pursuit of a (short) carefree summer in a world that is only getting hotter and worse for our children, who wonder why we’re letting our world go up in smoke.

Bill Lombardi lives in Seeley Lake and Helena. He has worked in journalism and in national politics, including the Montana Senate and U.S. Senate, for four decades.

