Guest view: Pandemic exposed rigid, fragile food system

Over the past 18 months, the way we produce and consume food changed abruptly. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered restaurants, families shifted to takeout, delivery, and meals at home. Farmers and ranchers faced unprecedented supply and demand shocks, with shutdowns, slowdowns, and uncertainty leading to shortages in some goods and surpluses in others. Workers on the frontlines at grocery stores and processing facilities risked their health and safety to keep food on the shelves and on the table.

The pandemic exposed a rigid and fragile food system, leading to bottlenecks and supply constraints. What we need instead is a fairer, more competitive and resilient food system that delivers for farmers, workers, and families at the grocery store.

An important piece of that is addressing anti-competitive choke points formed by consolidation in the food system. This is especially apparent in the meatpacking industry. For decades, beef, poultry, and pork processors have merged and grown, to the point where the four largest meatpackers control up to 85 percent of the beef market.