Guest view: Outfitting community's collaboration replaced by greed

For decades Montana’s outfitting community provided their services in a fair fashion respecting the shared interests of hunters and landowners. Outfitters were partners in wildlife management, landowner relationships, and the hunting community. That collaboration has been mostly replaced by greedy efforts favoring the commercialization of hunting opportunities.

The list of bills the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA) is pushing is long, coupled with the appointments to key boards and commissions that will reshape the rules to favor wealthy interests over public hunters and anglers — both resident and non-resident. These efforts are succeeding with votes almost exclusively along party lines.

It started with SB 143, a bill that would have created guaranteed outfitter-sponsored non-resident big game hunting licenses. Then it came in the form of HB 505, a bill creating potentially unlimited landowner-sponsored elk licenses. These bills were broadly opposed by public hunters.