Guest view: Outdoor enthusiasts form group supporting Biden

 Protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans to purchase and responsibly use firearms for hunting and sporting.

 Conserve America’s natural resources, including its public lands.

 Increase opportunities for hunting, fishing, and other forms of outdoor recreation.

For over 20 years I have enjoyed searching for fossils on my property outside of Winnett, on the Musselshell River – where the cottonwood leaves are turning bright yellow now. Outsiders may not know, but dinosaurs are a big part of Montana’s natural heritage. The Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman is one of the finest in the United States for learning about dinosaurs and other Museums around the state also show off the fantastic life that existed here more than 60 million years ago.

My interest is not primarily in wildlife, but in the conservation of our land and water. Of course, every state must look at its natural resources and how to manage them – balancing economic growth against the need to preserve wilderness areas for future generations. But in recent years, this balance has tipped too far toward destruction of the wilderness for commercial gain – sometimes even of places that are sacred to some of our fellow Americans.