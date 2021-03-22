Guest view: Our legislative authority is being usurped

President Abraham Lincoln once said, "America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."

The question is are we destroying ourselves? To answer we need to ask, has our form of government changed? Some would say we’re a democracy based on the majority vote. I say correctly we’re supposed to be a constitutional republic based on the rule of law. But today, both are inaccurate.

The truth is we are destroying ourselves, our republic and our country, and to a lesser degree the state of Montana. Why? Because America is being operated as a regulatory state — ruled by mandarins in the executive branch and their close allies in the judicial branch. The legislative branch, the people’s direct link to control government to write all laws and set policy, is becoming less significant by the day.

Herein lies the root of many of America’s problems. The regulatory state has become supreme. Nationally, we are ruled not by elected officials, but by unaccountable bureaucrats and judges. We’ve lost our ability to “vote the fish-turds out” because many of those who rule us today never stand for election.