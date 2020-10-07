Guest view: Our leaders need to fight to protect public lands

Growing up in Montana, our rivers, streams and trails gave me endless hours of adventure, and now as a father, some of my fondest memories are teaching my three children how to hunt and fish on the same public lands that I explored as a kid.

Our outdoor way of life is a core part of who we are as Montanans, but it relies on having access to our state’s pristine rivers, streams and lands. Montana’s strong public access laws make us unlike any other state in the nation. Year after year, out-of-state landowners and special interests have tried to infringe on our access to these lands and push schemes to sell them off to the highest bidder.

I’ve always fought to keep these public lands in public hands, and for me, this is a fight that goes back decades. Twenty years ago, when I was an assistant attorney general, I was tasked with defending Montana’s stream access law that gives anglers rights to our rivers from public crossings.

I went up against a lawyer named William Perry Pendley with the Mountain States Legal Foundation. Pendley is infamous for advocating for the sale of our public lands and opposing access laws. This time, Pendley was suing Montana to restrict public access to our streams. In federal court, I stood up and said, “My name is Steve Bullock, I represent the people of Montana, and these streams and rivers belong to all of us.”