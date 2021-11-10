Guest view: One more attack on Montana's streams

Record high temperatures, extreme drought, excessive sediment, dewatering and many more factors are hammering our world-class Montana streams. So along comes one more problem that we could fix rather easily, but government being government, sometimes common-sense changes to regulation are very difficult to implement.

The problem I’m referring to is floodplain permitting. Not that pertaining to regulating development or placing structures in mapped floodplain areas. That element of the regulation is good. The problem is the very same rigorous regulation that applies to that, is also applied to stream restoration and simple stream bank restoration projects. That rigor typically involves an in-depth engineering analysis, that can cost several to tens of thousands of dollars, to conclude that laying banks back and planting willows and or creating larger more efficient floodplains is a good thing for stream health. Because of these costs many small and some larger restoration projects are being abandoned across the state. Projects, that if implemented, could improve stream health dramatically and help counter many of the other attacks on our streams we have limited control of.

So what can be done? Fortunately this last Montana legislative session, with the almost unanimous approval of the Senate and House, a resolution was passed (SJR6) requesting FEMA to work with the DNRC Montana Stream Restoration Committee to try to develop flexibility in floodplain regulation for stream restoration projects. SJR6 was carried by Sen. Ellis at the request of the Lewis and Clark Conservation District.

That may have been the easy part. The Stream Restoration Committee will be again meeting and tackling the problem head-on. But even with the resolution we need to garner more of FEMA’s attention. We need your help! The resolution was sent out to FEMA, our congressional delegation, all the conservation districts, the governor’s office and DNRC. So if you have any contacts with any of these entities, please contact them and determine what they could do to get FEMA more engaged in the process.

Thank you for your help. If you’ve got questions please contact the Lewis and Clark Conservation District: (406) 449 5000 ext. 3884.

Jeff Ryan is chairman of the Lewis and Clark Conservation District and retired from DEQ after more than 20 years permitting stream projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0