Guest view: Oil and gas leasing system is holding Montana back

But that low potential hasn’t stopped the BLM from selling out our public lands to wildcat speculators. During the Trump administration, the BLM offered up more than 442,00 acres of public lands in Montana for oil and gas development. Thirty percent of the leases the BLM auctioned off during that time went for the minimum bid of $2 an acre — a rate that hasn’t been updated since 1987. Many leases not bid on were sold non-competitively for $1.50 an acre. In fiscal year 2018 alone, the BLM leased more than 262,000 acres of public lands in Montana for that absurd amount.

These bottom-basement leases almost never result in oil and gas production. They almost never create any jobs. Nor do they generate any royalties or other significant economic return. These leases benefit only those who bought them to pad their investment portfolios and attract investors.

Though these leases serve no public good, the BLM has little choice but to sink taxpayer money into processing and administering them. That’s government spending that could go towards improving wildlife habitat, monitoring water quality, and maintaining and building trails, trailheads, fishing access sites, boat ramps, and other infrastructure that improves access and supports our outdoor recreation economy.