Guest view: Oh, Montana, you've really stepped in it now

On election day Montana voters decided that our political status quo should be burned to the ground. We wrecked the balance of power that has governed the state for sixteen years: Republican Legislatures and Democratic governors.

About 11 out of 25 voters chose to keep what we had. 13 of 25 voted for something different, right down the ballot, producing large Republican majorities in the Legislature. My belief is that a substantial number of that 13 out of 25 will be regretting their choice, because these are not your Main Street or country club Republicans. Thanks to Koch Brothers money, the Republican legislative caucuses have self-selected the most extremist, right-wing membership for two solid decades, driving out the moderates among them. This is an ideologically driven wrecking crew.

We elected the most reactionary governor in 30 years. Plainly speaking, we are about to be governed by the most extreme faction in Montana politics. In the end, a majority of us will regret it.

We don’t have to speculate about what this crew is going to do. They’ve been telling us for a long time. For sixteen years they have trumpeted their rhetoric, and introduced and passed a large number of right-wing bills, only to have them vetoed by Democratic governors. That check and balance is now wiped out.