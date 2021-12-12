Guest view: Nurse relieved at blocking of mandate

When I saw the news that Biden’s vaccine mandate had been blocked, I felt as though a ton of bricks had been lifted from my shoulders. Several co-workers and I went running to each other to share the news.

Much of the credit is due to our Attorney General Austin Knudsen who took immediate action by filing a lawsuit against the federal mandate requiring all healthcare workers to get jabbed or lose their jobs. In doing so, he stood up for the rights of healthcare workers and all Montanans. He has been the initial front, standing firm against an unconstitutional federal overreach on our personal liberties. Without this lawsuit and request for a preliminary injunction, many healthcare workers would have been suspended December 6th and then terminated if still non-compliant. This would have affected patient’s access to care.

Watching what was happening in our hospitals prompted a group of us to band together and support others that were feeling alone in this fight. We created a group called Big Sky Liberty Alliance and have been overwhelmed by the number of people who were afraid but searching for a way to stand firm on what they thought was right. We are so grateful for all the Montanans that have stood up at rallies and linked arms with us.

The preliminary injunction issued by federal court in Louisiana is in effect pending the resolution of the lawsuit, or until there are further orders issued by the courts, so our fight isn’t over. There are reports of Montana hospitals that aren’t backing down and still encouraging medical staff to submit exemptions and get vaccinated in anticipation that the mandate is ultimately upheld.

Montanans should also know that the stance the Montana Nurses Association is taking does not represent many Montana nurses. The organization joined a lawsuit against the state seeking to overturn state law that protects healthcare workers from discrimination based on vaccination status. It is clear the organization has become more interested in pursuing a political agenda than fighting for the interests of its own members. Instead of protecting Montana nurses, the Montana Nurses Association is ultimately using our own money against us. Thankfully, Attorney General Knudsen is defending the rights of health care workers in that case as well.

As a Registered Nurse for 15 years, it’s been my duty to advocate for my patients. Now, I’m advocating for myself and my fellow nurses. While I’m optimistic that federal judges will ultimately strike down the mandates I will not stop fighting for my rights and the rights of my colleagues across the state.

If we bend our knee to government overreach now, where will it end? President Biden can’t be allowed to force us to take an injection or soon we won’t have any personal liberties left. In the order blocking the mandate, the federal judge wrote: “During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties… The liberty interests of the unvaccinated requires nothing less.”

This is an attack on our personal liberties, and like many Montana health care workers, I will not give in. Where there is risk there must be choice and I am choosing to not take the risk associated with the vaccine. As a Montana native I’ve never been more grateful to live under the Big Sky where I have the backing of the Attorney General to help safeguard our right to make this choice.

Corinne Hammond is a registered nurse in Billings and a spokesperson for Big Sky Liberty Alliance.

