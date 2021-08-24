Guest view: Now is the time to help our fellow warriors in Afghanistan

An open letter to Congress and the President of the United States:

Now is the time to act. Last week, last month, last year were all the times to act as well, but those necessary actions were not taken, and our fellow warriors in Afghanistan and Iraq, the interpreters and other support forces eligible for the Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), need our government to act now. Today. This hour.

The signatory veteran and military support organizations below represent and serve US combat veterans who served side-by-side with Afghan and Iraqi personnel, who believe these fellow warriors deserve our support and protection, and who believe the US government has failed in its responsibilities to these Coalition and allied forces. Whether it be through avoidable and unnecessary delays in the processing of the SIV applications, or the abandonment of these fellow warriors to the doubtful mercies of the Taliban forces, we have failed as a country to honor our commitments. That must be reversed now.