“Don’t California my Montana!”

“Put Montanans first!”

These sentiments, frequently overheard in the halls of the Capitol, are an understandable response to living in a growing and rapidly-changing state. From housing costs to crowded trailheads, Montanans are justifiably concerned and want to see our way of life protected.

We are Montanans and we get it. As a diverse group of individuals and Montana-based companies, we are working to make sure the anti-development, no-more-Hollywood sentiment doesn’t negatively impact the great strides the media industry has made in Montana or prevent the opportunity we have this legislative session to make it an industry sustainable into the future.

Since passage of the “Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement Act" (MEDIA Act) in 2019, we’ve seen growth in media, film and post-production, providing high value jobs with good salaries and benefits to hundreds of Montanans. We know a robust media and film industry provides the kind of career opportunities that help stop the brain drain of Montana’s high school and college students. We’ve seen the industry provide a path for former Montanans working out-of-state to return home to full-time, stable employment.

From podcast producers to graphic designers to those who construct and design sets — the industry creates the kinds of jobs Montanans want. And as more Montanans are qualified to work on crews and local vendors grow around the industry, the need for productions to bring in out-of-state employees and vendors disappears.

Montana’s economy, historically based on tourism and harvesting of natural resources, would benefit with the growth of a sustainable media manufacturing industry. For this reason, a bipartisan group of lawmakers are supporting SB 14, a bill introduced by Senator Hertz that would increase the tax incentive cap and provide the necessary foundation to support a sustainable industry. The current cap of $12 million helped launch the industry, but as it is, Montana-based production companies have limited access to the incentive. An increase in the cap to $30 million or more levels the playing field and provides opportunities for Montana-based productions of all sizes to thrive. It allows for Montanans to be the architect of an exciting industry. One built by Montanans, for Montanans.

It is important for Montana taxpayers and legislators to understand the proposed increase is not a typical tax credit, it is not a tax rebate and the state does not pay money to the production. To be reimbursed for qualified expenses, a company must first spend the money in Montana, hire resident workers, verify expenditures with an accountant and be audited by the Department of Revenue. Then they can sell the credit to individuals or entities that pay a Montana State income tax.

Fiscal studies of the MEDIA Act show for every $1 allocated, more than $1 flows back into the general fund when you measure the tax benefits generated. With government and taxes, rarely does one face a decision with little to no negative impact financially or otherwise. The program ultimately costs the state nothing, while providing enormous economic benefit to rural communities, offering new opportunities for local businesses, and creating hundreds of desirable jobs for residents. Unfortunately, misunderstanding of the incentive, along with a prevailing anti-Hollywood sentiment have confused something legislators of all sides should agree on.

Today, Montana’s media industry is made up of hundreds of professionals in all corners of the state. We have a shared interest in preserving the Montana values and way of life. We want to tell stories from a Montana perspective. We are fortunate to be able to live here and work in careers previously only available out-of-state. We hope our efforts this legislative session can build the foundation for a media manufacturing industry sustainable for the next generation of Montanans.